By Emily Wood
LSU Manship News Service
BATON ROUGE—Researchers at LSU said last week that early childhood education and childcare programs are popular among Louisiana residents even if it means raising taxes to support them.
The report states that three-fourths of the 781 residents surveyed support more spending on childcare for infants and toddlers from low-income families, and 69 percent support more state spending on childcare from all families regardless of income.
More than 50 percent of the respondents said they would be willing to pay more taxes to expand these programs.
The findings were in the final report on a survey of state residents by the Public Policy Research Lab at LSU’s Manship School of Mass Communication.
Gov. John Bel Edwards stated last week that early childhood education was a priority in his legislative agenda. He made the comment during his State of the State address as the new legislative session began, but he did not offer any monetary amounts he would allocate toward it.
The Legislature earlier approved gambling on fantasy sports in many parishes with the idea that the tax revenue would be spent on early childhood education fund.
The Louisiana Early Childhood Education Commission, which was created by the Legislature, is pushing the state to invest an additional $85.8 million in educating children from birth to age 3.
That initial investment could create an economic benefit of up to $1.8 billion in the next 10 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.