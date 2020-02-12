BATON ROUGE — Gov. John Bel Edwards proposed last week a $32-billion state budget, including an increase of some $285 million in state spending.
Edwards’ budget focused on education as a high priority, with increases in funding for early childhood, K-12 and higher education, including TOPS scholarships.
The budget, for the 2020-2021 fiscal year beginning July 1, was presented by Jay Dardenne, the commissioner of administration, to the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget. It marks the beginning of negotiations that will play out in the legislative session starting in March.
Lawmakers would not be asked to raise any taxes this year, Dardenne said.
“This increase to higher education is a very significant investment,” Dardenne said.
It would increase early childhood funding by over $25 million and higher education by nearly $35 million. It also would the money for TOPS scholarships by $5.56 million as more students have become eligible.
The increases are dependent on about $100 million in funding that is not currently available because Edwards, a Democrat, and the new Republican leaders, House Speaker Clay Schexnayder and Senate President Page Cortez, have not been able to reach agreement on an official estimate of what the state’s revenue. The Republicans proposed using a lower forecast than Edwards.
As a result, Dardenne said the administration viewed its proposal as a starting point for negotiations.
Despite Edwards’ promises for teacher pay raises during his reelection campaign, there is no funding explicitly allocated for them. Dardenne said the K-12 could use some of the increased funding for pay raises, but it would be up to local districts to decide what to do.
The proposed funding for higher education is still not as high it was nearly a decade ago, but the total has been steadily hiking back up since 2016 when the state faced an overall $2 billion budget shortfall.
Edwards’ proposal includes a $10.9 million increase next year in statewide adjustments to fund mandated costs, like retirement benefits for university staff.
The governor also proposed a $3.1 million increase to juvenile justice, which anticipates an increase of 67 violent youth who will enter secure care facilities. That is as a result of Raise the Age Law under which the state no longer automatically tries 17-year-olds as adults.
As a result of earlier changes in the criminal justice system, the number of people incarcerated in Louisiana has decreased since 2012 by almost 10,000. But the state ranks first in the country again in incarcerating people after Oklahoma dropped to No. 2.
The proposed budget also includes nearly $23 million in increased funding required in bills passed by lawmakers. That includes pay raises for judges, district attorneys and assistant DA’s.
It also includes increased payments to sheriffs who house state inmates in local prisons and Medicaid expansion for children with disabilities.
