The suspension of courtroom activity at Fourth Judicial District Court because of an outbreak of COVID-19 should not impair the judicial system, though the closure’s economic effect remains unknown, law enforcement officials say.
Last week, the state Supreme Court ordered that all civil and criminal jury trials were continued to be reset no earlier than March 30. Fourth Judicial District Court judges extended the suspension of courtroom activity beyond March 30 to April 10.
It was unknown how the suspension of courtroom activity might harm the Fourth Judicial District Court’s financial health.
During the Ouachita Parish Police Jury’s regular meeting Monday, the Police Jury approved the district court’s request to transfer $250,000 to the district court’s operating fund. The request was not unusual, parish treasurer Brad Cammack said. The district court requested the same amount of funds in March or April of 2019, Cammack said.
“How will it affect their budget with not having court for the next month?” said Police Jury Vice President Jack Clampit.
Cammack shook his head.
“I can’t answer that, I can’t answer that,” Cammack said.
In Louisiana, convicted offenders are assessed court costs to offset the cost of pursuing a criminal case in court, but judges may also assess fines against convicted offenders depending on the charges against them. The district court and other entities, like the district attorney’s office, depend on revenues from court costs and fines.
Retired Judge Benjamin “Ben” Jones, who serves as the district court’s administrator, did not respond to The Ouachita Citizen’s request for comment.
Meanwhile, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office and Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s office do not expect the district court’s order to disrupt much more than the delay of criminal trials.
Under the court order suspending courtroom activity, all grand jury proceedings are continued. All criminal trials, hearings and court appearances are continued to be reset, except for initial appearances (72-hour hearings), arraignments for incarcerated persons only and bond hearings. In addition, all civil trials, hearings, and court appearances are continued except for hearings concerning civil protective orders, emergency child custody matters and matter of public health.
When asked about whether the closure might cause a backlog of cases, District Attorney Steve Tew said, “I don’t think so. We’re talking less than 30 days. I don’t think it’s going to create a logjam. Our office is doing several things. We’ve kicked around some ideas to counteract it. It’s not something we can’t deal with.”
The temporary court closure affected many aspects of the judicial system, according to Tew.
“Hopefully, it won’t have to be extended,” Tew said. “What we have to do is try to figure out a way to move things along without having people in court. One of the ways to do that, is to ask the sheriff to write some summons in lieu of arrests for non-violent offenses.”
Glenn Springfield, spokesman for Ouachita Parish Sheriff Jay Russell, said law enforcement would remain in communication with judges through telephones or other forms of technology, including video conference calls. Offenders also could make “appearances” through video calls, Springfield said.
“None of that is going to change,” Springfield said.
The temporary court closure mostly disrupted the district attorney’s ability to advance criminal cases to the trial phase, according to Springfield.
“It won’t shut down the correctional system or change anything we’re doing, we’ll just have to communicate differently,” Springfield said.
