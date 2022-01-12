State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies continue investigating the circumstances surrounding a house fire in Wisner that claimed the life of an elderly female resident.
Around 6:15 a.m. on Monday, January 10, Franklin Parish Fire District #4 responded to a report of a residential fire located in the 100 block of Jones Street in Wisner with assistance from Wisner Fire Department, Winnsboro Fire Department and Franklin Parish Fire District #2. Firefighters later located the body of an elderly female in the home’s living room just feet from the front door.
While official identification and cause of death are pending with the Coroner’s Office, the victim is believed to be the 80-year-old tenant.
Following an assessment of the scene, deputies determined the fire began in a bedroom. While the official cause of this fire remains undetermined at this time, SFM investigators are unable to rule out the possibility of electrical malfunction or unattended heating sources in an area where both a propane-fueled heater and hot plate were located.
Deputies learned the home was not equipped with central heating and that the tenant was known to use multiple heating sources around the home including the stove and portable, electric heaters in every room.
Deputies were unable to locate working smoke alarms in the home.
