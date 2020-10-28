Nearly 26,000 voters in Ouachita Parish participated in early voting for the Nov. 3 presidential election and congressional primary election, state records show.
The Secretary of State’s office’s early voting statistical report showed 25,713 voters in Ouachita Parish had cast an early vote as of close of business Monday. Across the state, some 861,000 voters had participated in early voting as of Monday evening as well.
Early voting ended late Tuesday afternoon.
The early voting figures reported Monday had already surpassed early voting totals for the 2016 presidential election when some 532,000 people across the state cast an early vote.
Polling locations on election day, Tuesday, Nov. 3 will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Local races on the ballot Tuesday include those for district attorney, city marshal’s offices in West Monroe and Monroe as well as a few judicial races at the Fourth Judicial District Court.
Races for Public Service Commissioner District 5 and the Louisiana Supreme Court District 4 also are on the ballot.
In addition to voting for the next president, Ouachita Parish voters will cast ballots in the U.S. Senate race and the 5th District congressional race.
There are seven proposed Constitutional amendments on the ballot as well.
Coverage of these races featuring interviews with the candidates as well as the newspaper’s recommendations for voting on Constitutional amendments can be found online at ouachitacitizen.com
