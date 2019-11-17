Gov. John Bel Edwards secured re-election during Saturday's general election, which also featured close legislative and parish races, too.
Edwards, a Democrat, locked down his return to the Governor's Mansion with 51 percent of the vote. The race with Edwards and Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone, a Republican, was close.
Edwards gathered some 774,000 votes while Rispone gathered some 734,000 votes, according to unofficial results published by the Secretary of State's office.
In area legislative races, local businessman Foy Gadberry and state Rep. Jay Morris came out ahead in their respective run-off elections.
In the state Senate's 35th District race, Morris defeated Sen. Jim Fannin, the incumbent, by 273 votes. Each candidate is a Republican.
Fannin received 17,894 votes while Morris collected 17,167 votes.
In the state House of Representatives' 15th District race, Gadberry tallied some 8,100 votes while Justin Tidwell received some 7,100 votes. Each candidate is a Republican.
In the Ouachita Parish Clerk of Court's race, deputy clerk Dana Benson overcame state Sen. Mike Walsworth, R-West Monroe.
Benson, an independent, received 24,918 votes, or 51 percent of the vote, while Walsworth received 23,963 votes, or 49 percent of the vote.
In the Ouachita Parish Police Jury race for District F, Lonnie Hudson defeated Roland Edwards with 52 percent of the vote, or some 3,600 votes. Edwards tallied some 3,300 votes. Each candidate is a Democrat.
Meanwhile, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, a Republican, secured re-election to a full term with 59 percent of the vote, or some 867,000 votes. His challenger, Gwen Collins-Greenup, a Democrat, reached 41 percent of the vote, or some 601,000 votes.
