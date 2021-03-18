Ouachita Parish voters will entertain two races in the primary election on Saturday including an election for an appeal court office as well as a special election to fill the 5th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Some 7,500 people in Ouachita Parish participated in early voting for the primary election this Saturday, the Secretary of State's office says.
In southern Monroe, voters will begin casting ballots for a slot on the Second Circuit Court of Appeals, Section 1C.
Candidates for the appeal court include Fourth Judicial District Court judges Marcus Hunter and Larry Jefferson as well as Monroe attorney J. Garland Smith. Each candidate is a Democrat.
Meanwhile, there are 12 candidates in the 5th Congressional District race.
The special election was called in light of Congressman-elect Luke Letlow's death last December. Letlow, 41, of Start, died at a Shreveport hospital while receiving treatment for COVID-19.
In the 5th District race, candidates include Sandra “Candy” Christophe, a Democrat from Alexandria; Chad Conerly, a Republican from Kentwood; Jim Davis, a no-party candidate from Monroe; Allen Guillory, a Republican from Lawtell; Robert Lansden, a Republican from Ponchatoula; Julia Letlow, a Republican from Start; Jayce Magnuson, a Republican from Opelousas; Horace Melton III, a Republican from Shreveport; Vinny Mendoza, a Republican from Shreveport; Richard Pannell, a Republican from Dry Prong; Sancha Smith, a Republican from Opelousas; and Errol Victor Sr., a Republican from Slidell.
