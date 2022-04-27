top story Election Saturday By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com Apr 27, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Open door to prison cell Hans Neleman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ouachita Parish voters will consider on Saturday a proposition to renew a 9.2-mill property tax supporting the parish prison.The prison, Ouachita Correctional Center, houses some 1,140 inmates at a complex on U.S. Hwy 165 South, including anyone arrested by law enforcement in Monroe and West Monroe.The tax proposition—which has been levied by the Ouachita Parish Police Jury for years—failed last fall after some 56 percent of voters rejected the OCC millage.As of Tuesday, 2,756 people had cast an early vote for the April 30 election, including the submission of some 1,800 absentee ballots, according to the Secretary of State’s office. Parish officials have characterized the millage as a “renewal,” referring to voter approval of the property tax in past elections.The OCC tax generates about $11 million in revenues for the OCC budget each year.State law requires the Ouachita Parish Police Jury to provide a parish jail and requires the sheriff to operate that jail. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Voter Property Tax Politics Tax Ouachita Correctional Center Millage Proposition Ouachita Parish Police Jury Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWest Ouachita ends West Monroe's 20-game win streak in 15-inning marathon gameLHSAA releases playoff bracketsWest Monroe softball punches quarterfinal ticket with West Ouachita winFPSO issues 86 arrest warrantsSt. Frederick baseball wins District 2-1A titleSterlington softball defeats Kaplan for state tournament berthFranklin Parish school bus involved in accidentSterlington's Taylor shuts down Berwick in second roundMorris takes aim at criminal justice reformNeville softball rallies in second round thriller Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedWest Monroe vs. Ruston to headline Bayou Jamb 2022 (1)West Monroe wins thriller against Barbe (1) READ MORE +53 PHOTOS: West Monroe 5, Natchitoches Central 0 Photos by Tom Morris Committee advances bill limiting income data on TOPS recipients By Piper Hutchinson LSU Manship News Service BATON ROUGE — The Senate Committee on Education unanimously advanced a bill last week that w… Read more Election Saturday By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com Ouachita Parish voters will consider on Saturday a proposition to renew a 9.2-mill property … Read more Monroe office assists with Tensas investigation In the summer of 2018, Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations Monroe Field Office (… Read more +5 City Council sets criteria for airport businesses By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com The Monroe City Council took steps on Tuesday toward establishing new minimum standards for … Read more Folk Life Day set for Saturday A day of fun is on tap in Farmerville on Saturday, April 30, when the Union Museum of Histor… Read more BLEND 2022 set for May 1 The Arts Council of Northeast Louisiana presents BLEND, from 3-7 p.m. Sunday, May 1, 2022 at… Read more Bill advances to help students with disabilities By Rosel Flores LSU Manship News Service BATON ROUGE — The state Senate advanced a bill, 36-0, last week that would provide financial… Read more Report on juvenile detention finds standards violations By Victor Skinner The Center Square A new state audit of juvenile detention centers and secure care facilities is highlighting i… Read more Bill for competition according to biological sex passes Senate By Victor Skinner The Center Square Legislation to require transgender student athletes to compete on teams that correspond to t… Read more OPSO arrests man in shooting Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Lake Providence man on suspicion of attempted … Read more Obituaries published April 27, 2022 Patricia Taylor Bailey Read more Inmate gets 21 months in letter hoax Clifton Lamar Dodd, 50, a federal inmate, was sentenced to 21 months in prison, followed by … Read more ‘Coffee with a Cop’ planned The West Monroe Police Department Community Police Division is announcing a new initiative, … Read more Jeremy Alford: Local, industry divide in focus By Jeremy Alford JJA@LaPolitics.com This past month at the Louisiana Capitol served as a good reminder that the divide between l… Read more The Wall Street Journal: All hail, Anthony Fauci The Wall Street Journal Public-health officials have often wielded power during the pandemic as if the law and Const… Read more Bike Safety Expo planned in West Monroe The city of West Monroe and West Monroe Police Department plan to host the Annual Bike Safet… Read more Student art on display Ouachita Parish Talented Art Exhibition will be on display from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. May 2-May 6 at… Read more Jeff Sadow: Morris legislation needed By Jeff Sadow jeffsadowcolumn-HannaPub@yahoo.com Now more than ever, changes fronted by Republican state Sen. Jay Morris need to correct mist… Read more Louis Gurvich: CRT brainwashes La. students By Louis Gurvich LA GOP Critical race theory teaches that America is fundamentally racist to the core. Read more
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.