Ouachita Parish voters will consider on Saturday a proposition to renew a 9.2-mill property tax supporting the parish prison.

The prison, Ouachita Correctional Center, houses some 1,140 inmates at a complex on U.S. Hwy 165 South, including anyone arrested by law enforcement in Monroe and West Monroe.

The tax proposition—which has been levied by the Ouachita Parish Police Jury for years—failed last fall after some 56 percent of voters rejected the OCC millage.

As of Tuesday, 2,756 people had cast an early vote for the April 30 election, including the submission of some 1,800 absentee ballots, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

Parish officials have characterized the millage as a “renewal,” referring to voter approval of the property tax in past elections.

The OCC tax generates about $11 million in revenues for the OCC budget each year.

State law requires the Ouachita Parish Police Jury to provide a parish jail and requires the sheriff to operate that jail.

