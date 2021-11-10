Ouachita Parish voters will entertain a handful of ballot items during the primary election on Saturday, including a legislative race, a millage for the parish prison and several constitutional amendments.
The Secretary of State’s office reported a total of 4,359 early votes cast in Ouachita Parish as of Tuesday afternoon.
OCC MILLAGE
In Ouachita Parish, voters will entertain a 9.2-mill property tax supporting the operations of Ouachita Correctional Center on U.S. Hwy 165 South as well as the maintenance of prisoners at the prison.
Ouachita Parish Sheriff Jay Russell operates the parish prison in conjunction with the Ouachita Parish Police Jury.
According to the proposition, voters will consider authorizing the Police Jury to levy the millage for a five-year term ending in 2026.
HOUSE RACE
Voters in the state House of Representatives’ District 16 will consider the candidacy of three people vying to succeed Fred Jones, who was elected earlier this year to Fourth Judicial District Court.
The three candidates include Charles Bradford, a Democrat from Bastrop; Adrian Fisher, a Democrat from Monroe; and Alicia “Cocoa” Calvin, a Democrat from Monroe.
AMENDMENTS
Meanwhile, Ouachita Parish voters also will consider four proposed amendments to the state Constitution.
The amendments are reprinted in full below:
Amendment No. 1
Do you support an amendment to authorize the legislature to provide for the streamlined electronic filing, electronic remittance, and the collection of sales and use taxes levied within the state by the State and Local Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Commission and to provide for the funding, duties, and responsibilities of the commission? (Adds Article VII, Section 3.1)
Amendment No. 2
Do you support an amendment to lower the maximum allowable rate of individual income tax and to authorize the legislature to provide by law for a deduction for federal income taxes paid? (Amends Article VII, Section 4(A))
Amendment No. 3
Do you support an amendment to allow levee districts created after January 1, 2006, and before October 9, 2021, whose electors approve the amendment to levy an annual tax not to exceed five mills for the purpose of constructing and maintaining levees, levee drainage, flood protection, and hurricane flood protection? (Amends Article VI, Section 39)
Amendment No. 4
Do you support an amendment to increase the amount of allowable deficit reductions to statutory dedications and constitutionally protected funds from five percent to ten percent? (Amends Article VII, Section 10(F)(2)(a) and (b))
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.