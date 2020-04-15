Gov. John Bel Edwards signaled on Monday the possibility that he might prolong the state’s stay-at-home order beyond April 30 in spite of President Donald Trump’s plans to slowly reopen the country’s economy by loosening federal guidelines on social distancing.
Federal guidelines on social distancing have, for example, encouraged people to limit gatherings to no more than 10 people to stem the outbreak of COVID-19. Louisiana, like other states, adopted similar restrictions, which starved businesses of commerce and left many employees stranded at home without work.
When asked whether he would lift social distancing restrictions if Trump did, Edwards said, “It’s too early to know.”
Edwards responded to questions about the COVID-19 outbreak during a news conference Monday at the Monroe Public Safety Center.
Last week, Trump indicated a task force would recommend steps to slowly roll back those guidelines over the next few weeks, but Edwards suggested Louisiana would need to maintain those social distancing restrictions.
“We don’t know what that timeline looks like,” Edwards said. “He (Trump) has indicated what he does may not be uniformly implemented in all states at the same time because obviously there are some states that are more impacted than others. Just look at the case counts. They are known as hot spots. Louisiana is one of those hot spots.”
On Tuesday, Trump said at a news conference at the White House that plans were being developed to allow each state’s governor decide when to withdraw social distancing restrictions and reopen their economies. He said some states were inclined to reopen their economies immediately while other states may need to leave social restrictions in place until a later date.
Also Tuesday, Edwards postponed the state’s elections for another few weeks because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The primary and general elections were originally scheduled for April and May. In early March, Edwards delayed them until June and July. Now, the presidential preference and municipal primary election will take place July 11 and the July 25 municipal general election will take place Aug. 15.
According to Edwards, the COVID-19 crisis in Louisiana was worse than other areas across the country. In Ouachita Parish, there were nearly 400 cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths as of Tuesday, according to the state Department of Health. As of Tuesday, across the state, more than 21,000 cases of COVID-19 and more than 1,000 deaths were reported by the department.
At the news conference on Monday, Edwards took aim at Louisiana’s residents for not adhering to social distancing restrictions and proceeding to gather together on Easter Sunday.
“There were too many people moving around,” Edwards said.
Edwards declined to say when he would consider relaxing the social distancing measures. In his remarks, he referred to Anthony Fauci, M.D., director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Fauci has publicly criticized Trump’s plans to reopen the economy and argued the country could face more severe waves of COVID-19 if social distancing measures were relaxed.
“As Dr. Fauci said last week, it’s not like flipping a light switch where you go from dark to light at one time,” Edwards said. “It will be some type of transition. I cannot tell you what that will look like.”
