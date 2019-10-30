At a meeting of its general membership on Monday, Oct.7, the Louisiana District Judges Association (LDJA) elected new officers for the 2019-2020 term, including a judge from Monroe.
The officers are as follows:
President — Judge Guy Bradberry, 14th Judicial District Court;
First Vice President — Judge Brady O’Callaghan, 1st Judicial District Court;
Second Vice President — Judge Piper Griffin, Orleans Civil District;
Court Secretary — Judge Scott U. Schlegel, 24th Judicial District Court;
and Treasurer — Judge Danny Ellender, 4th Judicial District Court;
Immediate Past President — Judge Lisa Woodruff-White, East Baton Rouge Family Court.
The Louisiana District Judges Association is a professional nonprofit corporation established in 1981.
All Louisiana district judges with general jurisdiction and judges of Juvenile and Family Courts are eligible for membership.
The mission of the LDJA includes the administration of justice, representation of the interests of judges, and the professional development of its membership to provide the greatest access to fair, just, and responsive trial courts.
The newly elected officers will serve from Oct. 7, 2019 through Oct. 5, 2020.
