Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis was among 24 regional leaders who participated in Delta Regional Authority (DRA)’s Delta Leadership Institute (DLI) Executive Academy.
The 2021 DLI class marks the 16th year of DLI-trained regional leaders, comprised of government, non-profit, and business professionals from all eight DRA states.
Since 2005, the DLI Executive Academy has enhanced leadership skills, policy knowledge, and networks of community members in the Mississippi River Delta and Alabama Black Belt regions. The leadership development program empowers fellows with the tools, experiences, and networks to address local and regional challenges, improve decision-making, understand policy development, and strengthen leadership capacity and mutual understanding of regional, state, and local cultures.
“Congratulations to the 2021 Delta Leadership Institute Executive Academy fellows on their graduation,” said DRA Alternate Federal Co-Chairwoman Leslie Durham. “I am proud to celebrate and honor your leadership, commitment, and perseverance this year. My challenge to each DLI graduate now is to return home and use the knowledge, training, and relationships gained from DLI to invest back into their communities.”
The graduates participated in six training sessions over the past year, learning best practices employed throughout the Delta region for economic and community development in order to catalyze innovative solutions implementable in their own community and region.
DLI fellows learned from subject matter experts in infrastructure and transportation, small business and entrepreneurship, workforce development, public health, and other fields necessary to facilitate economic growth.
After graduation, DLI fellows become members of the Delta Leadership Network, which is comprised of more than 600 community leaders who understand the importance of regional collaboration, resource sharing, and innovative thinking.
DLI is a program of DRA in partnership with three institutions of higher education: Arkansas State University, the University of Louisiana Monroe, and the University of Arkansas Sam M. Walton College of Business Executive Education.
