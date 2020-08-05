Monroe officials commended Mayor Friday Ellis last week for his handling of new duties as mayor as well as his commitment to family, including a daughter struggling from health issues.
Ellis was elected and sworn into office last month. He attended his first Monroe City Council meeting last week.
At that meeting, City Council Chairwoman Juanita Woods announced that Ellis’ daughter was to undergoing surgery the same evening. She asked people gathered at the meeting to pray.
Of Ellis’ decision to attend the meeting while his daughter underwent surgery, City Councilman Doug Harvey said, “It just shows that he’s committed.”
“It’s his first meeting, he’s out and he’s wanting to show people he cares,” Harvey said. “He’s making his stamp on the community already, and I’m excited to work with him.”
After the meeting, Ellis told The Oua
“She’s somebody who has taught me during this time to deal with adversity with a lot of grace,” Ellis added.
Ellis said his wife, Ashley, was present for their daughter’s surgery and explained that he could not be present for the surgery because of rules limiting a patient’s visitors to one person.
“It’s a minor procedure right now to address a potential major issue,” Ellis said. “So, if all goes well, we will be out of the woods.”
Ellis said he appreciated Woods recognizing the matter and leading a moment of prayer for his daughter’s surgery during the meeting and believed his first City Council meeting went well overall.
“I think it was good,” Ellis said. “I’m not going to lie. I was a little nervous because it was my first council meeting.”
On another front, the City Council continued discussing amending the property owned by Hixson Automotive Sales to a B-4 heavy commercial district in order for a manufactured home sales lot to operate on the vacant property.
A possible manufactured home center on the 3.3-acres owned by Hixson Automotive Sales located at 1101 Louisville Ave. has raised questions from Council members at the last two City Council meetings.
The proposal was first presented to the City Council at its July 13 meeting about a potential buyer who might establish a manufactured homes sales lot on the property.
At the City Council’s meeting, Bill Hixson, representing Hixson Automotive Sales, and Monroe Attorney Allison Jarrell were not able to answer specific questions from City Council members about the facility’s possible payroll and upkeep as well as questions about traffic caused from moving homes in and out across Louisville Avenue.
When the proposal was presented at the July 13 meeting, Hixson Automotive Sales indicated there would be little movement of units from the lot, but last week Hixson said there would be continuous movement of inventory on and off the lot.
“We went from having 10 [unit moves] every four or five years to having 60 a year, is that correct?” Harvey said.
“I would say that’s right because we didn’t understand what we were talking about before,” Hixson said. “We were asked questions about something that we didn’t know a lot about.”
The potential buyer of the Hixson property has not been present at the two City Council meetings to discuss the matter.
City Councilwoman Gretchen Ezernack explained the potential tenant for the property should be present to answer questions.
“Obviously the person that can answer all of our questions is this potential tenant,” Ezernack said. “I know you’ve done your homework and tried to think of what we’re going to ask, but we’re getting a lot of pushback from our community on this type of thing.”
“If he’s that strong and really wants this particular thing, then he should be able to answer some of our questions because you’ve done the best of your ability,” Ezernack added.
According to Jarrell, the potential buyer has not made specific plans for the property because the property is zoned as a B-3 district.
“We apologize for the inconvenience that we’ve given the council. We would still like this to be taken into consideration,” Hixson said.
The City Council delayed a vote on the matter until the potential buyer could answer questions in person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.