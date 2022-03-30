City of Monroe officials took aim earlier this week at local gang members, pledging to ramp up investigations and arrests in light of an incident on Sunday in which one of four armed suspects fired on a Monroe police officer.
Mayor Friday Ellis and Monroe Police Chief Vic Zordan also directed pointed remarks at judges at the Fourth Judicial District Court for not deterring such criminal activity through strong sentences for gun and drug crimes.
After a review of court records, The Ouachita Citizen found one of the suspects recently benefited from a local judge’s decision to place him on probation instead of serving time after an arrest for dealing drugs and carrying a gun. Another suspect was recently arrested for carrying a gun at Carroll High School.
A few of the suspects—each under the age of 22—also claim on social media to be associated with Monroe gangs and use their social media platforms to promote depictions of gang activity, guns, drugs and sexual activity, The Ouachita Citizen has learned.
“This is out of control,” Ellis said. “When our officers are fired upon, we take that seriously.”
Ellis named several of the Monroe gangs by name such as YNN, or Young N***a Nation, Deuce 5 Baby, Purple Babies and others.
“You’re time is coming to an end, and arrests are coming,” Ellis said.
According to Zordan, some suspects involved in the Sunday incident should never have been allowed to return to the street after facing other criminal charges. Zordan and Ellis each called on judges at the Fourth Judicial District Court to deter such criminal activity through stiffer sentences.
“We put them in jail again, and I pray that they stay there,” Zordan said. “I pray the Fourth Judicial District and the judges that serve the citizens of Monroe and Ouachita Parish do what they need to do to keep them in jail.”
“Police are the only thing that separate the world from anarchy,” Zordan added.
According to city officials, Monroe police removed some 400 guns from the streets in 2021. In spite of such efforts, the city recently recorded a sharp increase in the rate of violent crime, especially when compared to decreasing rates of violent crime across the nation.
Referring to the court, Ellis said, “I will see to it that the 4JDC and other arms of this community and law enforcement and justice do their job as well. If you don’t see to it that these criminals go away, I’ll see to it that you are exposed. I’ll see to you it that the community knows this is the kind of violence you yourself approve of and will allow to continue.”
“At some point, someone’s fourth chance does not need to turn into someone else’s death sentence,” he added.
The incident on Sunday occurred around 2 a.m. when a Monroe police officer was traveling south on the Martin Luther King service road close to Harvester Drive. As the officer was driving in his marked unit, the driver of a white Nissan Ultima directly in front of the officer opened fire, shooting at the officer at least four times.
“That’s unacceptable in every possible, conceivable way,” Zordan said.
The officer followed the vehicle as it sped away from the scene, but the driver failed to yield and continued driving on the wrong side of the road and traveled at speeds of more than 70 miles per hour.
The vehicle stopped in the 4300 block of Booker Street where the four suspects were apprehended. Three Glock .40 caliber handguns, one of which was reported stolen, and 45 grams of marijuana were recovered from the suspect vehicle, police said.
“No one was injured,” Zordan said.
Nor did any of the officers fire their weapons, police said.
During questioning, the driver, Xavian Bilton, 18, of Monroe, admitted to shooting at the officer but claimed he thought he was being followed and was shooting at someone else.
Bilton was charged with attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, possession of marijuana, aggravated flight from an officer, and illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of drugs.
One of the other suspects, Rayshawn Hollins, 21, of Monroe, was charged with illegal possession of a stolen firearm.
Hollins has prior arrests including weapons charges in 2021, such as an arrest in April 2021 where officers with the department’s street crimes unit arrested Hollins after receiving a tip about drug dealing activities at a location on Elm Street.
Court records show Hollins was arrested during that incident while carrying a Glock 19 with an extended magazine and a bag containing 25 grams of marijuana.
In a Feb. 8 hearing at the Ouachita Parish Courthouse, Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Larry Jefferson accepted a guilty plea from Hollins on one count of possession of marijuana, court minutes show. Jefferson sentenced Hollins to 180 days in prison but suspended the sentence and placed him on supervised probation for 12 months.
Another suspect in the incident, Jemari Deburr, 18, of Monroe, was charged with illegal possession of a stolen firearm and possession of marijuana.
Monroe police arrested Deburr in February after authorities received a complaint about the suspect carrying a gun at Carroll High School.
A school resource officer at Carroll High School on Renwick Street was notified by the dean of students that Deburr had a gun in his backpack.
“(The dean) stated that he was able to feel the firearm as he attempted to pass Deburr who was standing in the doorway to his office,” stated the Feb. 2 arrest report.
The dean reported Deburr’s admission that he was carrying a gun for his protection. Police recovered the firearm and questioned Deburr, who said he only carried the gun for protection while walking home.
The case is still pending, court records show.
The fourth suspect in Sunday’s incident was Killarious Owens, 20, of Monroe, who was charged with illegal possession of a stolen firearm and possession of marijuana.
Owens has prior arrests in 2020 and 2021 including past weapons charges, police claimed.
