The Southside Economic Development District last week withdrew its request for state authorities to allow it to levy a half-cent sales tax in light of a new agreement with Mayor Friday Ellis to fund projects in southern Monroe.
The Southside Economic Development District, which was founded in 2001 to spur economic development in southern Monroe, has sought additional sources of funding in recent years. SEDD currently levies a hotel occupancy tax, but its officials sought sales tax revenues, too.
In recent years, the Monroe Chamber of Commerce and local legislators opposed SEDD’s efforts to levy a sales tax or property tax in southern Monroe, leading to heated discussions at the state Bond Commission’s meetings in Baton Rouge.
During its May 19 hearing, the Bond Commission was scheduled to consider SEDD’s request to levy a 0.55-percent sales tax for 25 years for capital improvement projects as well as “any and all authorized purposes.”
SEDD withdrew that request from the Bond Commission’s meeting agenda after Ellis’ administration reached out to propose a cooperative endeavor agreement, according to Charles Theus, executive director at SEDD.
“We pulled it because the city and the SEDD are working together,” Theus said. “The city has made a proposal, and it looks really good.”
According to Theus, the city would provide funding for SEDD in the same manner the city assisted the Downtown Economic Development District.
“It looks like the city will do for SEDD what they did for the downtown,” Theus said.
“SEDD will receive the same consideration. We’re waiting on the final paperwork.”
Theus declined to discuss any details of a proposed agreement with the city.
Unlike SEDD, the downtown group does not have a stable source of funding but has relied on grants and matching funds from the city to conduct studies and pay for small projects.
“I am pleased to work with the SEDD in creating a funding mechanism for economic growth,” Ellis said. “I know the SEDD has a number of projects that would directly benefit the residents of Districts 3, 4, and 5 and I look forward to seeing those projects move forward. This is a great opportunity to build a partnership between the SEDD and the City of Monroe.”
Michelli Martin, the mayor’s communications director, said the city was preparing a draft of the cooperative endeavor agreement with SEDD.
After the city negotiates the agreement with SEDD, the Monroe City Council will consider the proposed agreement, according to Martin.
Neither Ellis or Theus specified what projects were under consideration.
Monroe City Council Chairman Doug Harvey was unavailable for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.