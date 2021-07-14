Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis and U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow are planning to tour the Baton Rouge Water Campus Institute this week in hopes of launching a similar outfit to study watershed challenges in northeastern Louisiana.
Ellis and Letlow will join other elected officials and city leaders as well as John Spain, EVP of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, as well as Justin Ehrenwerth, chief executive officer and president of the Water Institute of the Gulf for the tour.
The trip on Friday would be a research or learning expedition meant to gauge the feasibility of establishing a similar initiative in the region, according to Michelli Martin, a spokesperson for Ellis.
The Baton Rouge Water Campus Institute is the country’s first major center dedicated to the study of the study of coastal restoration and sustainability.
Ellis’ administration said the mayor had prioritized the establishment of such an office since he took office in July 2020. Shortly after taking office, Ellis met with an engineer to discuss the region’s watershed issues which then led to a discussion with the late Congressman-Elect Luke Letlow and Louisiana Delta Community College’s Chris Broadwater about studying the changes in the water systems of Northeast Louisiana.
The water patterns of the North Delta Region are continuously changing, and the area’s flood patterns are different than in year’s past.
“Having a water campus here in Northeast Louisiana would allow us the ability to leverage the resources we have here in the region to get federal and state dollars to pay for the study of our entire region so that we can fully understand our water system and help with watershed,” Ellis said. “A water campus would benefit our entire region and with state and federal funding, and the backing of Congresswoman Letlow, could become a reality.”
