If southern Monroe needs help building public infrastructure to attract new businesses, the Southside Economic Development District’s officials should work with Mayor Friday Ellis and the local chamber instead of skirting discussions with them, state officials say.
Facing criticism from state Bond Commission members last month, Southside Economic Development District (SEDD) officials withdrew their request that the Bond Commission allow them to hold a tax election this fall.
SEDD sought to ask southern Monroe voters to approve the levy of a 0.55-percent sales tax for 25 years.
The request to add SEDD’s tax proposal to the ballot this fall sparked a lengthy debate during the Bond Commission’s Feb. 25 meeting.
“I think you need to give this mayor a shot,” said state Treasurer John Schroder, who chairs the Bond Commission.
Schroder directed his remarks to state Sen. Katrina Jackson and the chairman of SEDD’s board of directors, Marty Campbell, encouraging them to speak with Ellis, who was elected last year, before returning to the Bond Commission with the proposal.
Unlike former Mayor Jamie Mayo, Ellis made an appearance at the Bond Commission’s meeting, Schroder noted. Ellis joined Monroe Chamber of Commerce President Sue Nicholson to oppose SEDD’s sales tax measure.
“I find it odd that I have to drive three and a half hours to deal with a local issue that should be handled locally,” Ellis said. “I’m here to oppose this today. People need to know all their options before they go to the ballot.”
At Schroder’s urging, Jackson and SEDD’s officials agreed to discuss the matter with Ellis, Nicholson and others in more detail. If SEDD discussed the matter locally and returned this year with the tax proposal, Schroder pledged to vote in favor of the request.
‘No plan
for this money’
When discussion about SEDD’s proposal began, Lela Folse, the Bond Commission’s director, pointed out the Bond Commission previously considered SEDD’s sales tax proposition, though the district had asked for an eight-year term instead of the 25-year term sought last month.
Jackson and state Rep. Pat Moore and other supporters of SEDD’s proposition argued the Bond Commission should not weigh the merits of the tax proposition or even take the opposition into consideration. Instead, the Bond Commission should approve the request to add the item to the ballot so the voters in SEDD’s area could decide the fate of the tax proposition, they said.
“This proposition was one that was brought to us four to six months ago, and it was to give the people an opportunity to speak,” said Jackson, D-Monroe. “There are no formality issues here.”
Earl Davis, president of Concerned Clergy of Monroe, pleaded with Schroder and other Bond Commission members to simply approve the request.
“Democracy is at stake here,” Davis said.
Schroder pointed to cards indicating several parties were opposed to SEDD’s request.
“This is part of the process of democracy,” Schroder said. “I believe in democracy, and we’re watching it right now.”
Wossman High School Principal Harrington Watson III, who serves as SEDD’s vice chairman, said he had seen a decline in Monroe and no growth in southern Monroe.
“The opposition is really from people who don’t have a stake in what’s going on in the southside of Monroe,” Watson said.
According to Jackson and Moore, the elected officials supporting SEDD’s proposal included state Rep. Fred Jones, Ouachita Parish police jurors Michael Thompson and Lonnie Hudson as well as Monroe City Council members Carday Marshall and Juanita Woods.
Schroder asked whether Jackson gave any weight to the mayor’s opposition.
“I do,” Jackson said. “But do I give more weight to one elected official or to seven who supported it?”
Schroder and other Bond Commission members questioned whether SEDD had a specific plan for how it would spend the money.
“The feedback I’ve gotten is that there is no plan for this money,” Schroder said.
The language of SEDD’s sales tax proposition was broad enough to allow expenditures of any kind: “Southside Economic Development District of the City of Monroe, 0.55% sales tax, 25 years, beginning October 1, 2021, (1) construction, acquisition and upgrades to capital improvement projects and (2) any and all authorized purposes.”
“A lot of the things we’ve sent out for a vote to the people have had very specific purposes that were spelled out,” said state Sen. Rick Ward, R-Port Allen, who serves on the Bond Commission. “What gives myself a little heartburn is the second part that says ‘any and all authorized purposes.’”
Schroder also questioned Jackson and Moore about the lack of communication with the mayor, the Monroe chamber and others.
“It sounds like there is a lack of communication and there’s not been an in-depth meeting to understand,” Schroder said. “Has the due diligence been done before you got here today? My experience tells me we wouldn’t be sitting here today discussing this if due diligence had been done.”
When asked whether she had made a presentation to parties opposed to the tax, Moore said, “Well, I personally have not.”
Jackson disputed Schroder’s criticism by claiming SEDD had held public meetings and invited elected officials and the media.
SEDD defends
inactivity
Currently, SEDD’s only revenue stream is a hotel and motel occupancy tax. According to Campbell, SEDD’s board chairman, SEDD raised $70,000 in tax revenues in 2018, $90,000 in 2019, and more than $100,000 in the current fiscal year. SEDD currently had some $107,000 in the bank, according to Campbell.
SEDD recently laid off employees, though it continues to employ Charles Theus as its executive director. Theus’ salary is reported to be $45,000 a year.
When asked whether SEDD had accomplished any projects with its funding, Campbell said, “No, we haven’t.”
Campbell noted the revenues from the hotel and motel occupancy tax were new.
“There haven’t been much finances there,” Campbell said.
Ward asked what the executive director’s daily duties entailed.
“He has documents, he’s the administrator, he takes care of the building, he cleans the building,” Campbell said. “He’s taking care of business for SEDD, he’s having meetings, he’s meeting with possible investors.”
According to Campbell, SEDD tried to use its funds to support a local toy drive but a local attorney warned SEDD against spending its funds in that manner.
Ellis, chamber
object
In his remarks, Ellis defended his efforts to help southern Monroe by pointing to the construction of sidewalks and street lighting as well as beautification efforts under his administration.
“South Monroe is getting sidewalks, lighting and beautification for the first time in a long time,” Ellis said. “They’re going to get things done but I just ask they get things done in partnership with the city.”
Nicholson, with the Monroe chamber, was more pointed in her opposition to SEDD’s proposal.
“SEDD has done absolutely nothing with their lodging tax except hire a former director to serve as their executive director,” Nicholson said. “They’ve provided no programs, no services, nothing to the hotels, no investments to bring people into the community and nothing to move the community forward. I spoke with the hotel owners and some local manufacturers, and not one of them had a call or a meeting or a letter from the executive director of SEDD. One of the basic tenets of an economic development district is getting investment from your current businesses, but there was no visit at all.”
According to Nicholson, it was “unconscionable” to ask voters in one of the poorest areas of Monroe to pay an 11-percent sales tax.
Nicholson argued the levy of a half-cent sales tax also would erase the “razor thin margin” that many manufacturers and fabricators have in southern Monroe.
According to Nicholson, the Monroe Chamber of Commerce was not invited to any in-person meeting or virtual meeting. The mayor also was not made aware of SEDD’s plans until the Monroe Chamber of Commerce observed SEDD’s request on the agenda for the Bond Commission’s Feb. 25 meeting.
Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne, who serves on the Bond Commission, conceded there might be a need for further communication, but he argued it was improper for Bond Commission members to oppose a request if it was found to be legally sound.
“I know this thing has been deferred before and put on the back burner before,” Dardenne said. “If we go to vote, then I’m going to vote, ‘Yes.’”
Senate President Page Cortez, who also serves on the Bond Commission, asked Jackson and SEDD to consider deferring the request.
“If it’s deferred, it’s not lost,” Cortez said. “You can bring it back. I think you go back home and you start working on this and you make it transparent.”
