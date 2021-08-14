At this year’s Louisiana Municipal Association’s annual conference, Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis was elected unanimously to serve as president of the Louisiana Conference of Mayors (LCM).
This is a two-year term.
Ellis will serve with with Mayor Greg Cromer of Slidell as his Vice President.
LCM is a bipartisan association of the state’s large to mid-size cities with those executives serving on the board of directors. The association was formed in 1985 as unifying voice for Louisiana’s large cities to reenforce the work of the Louisiana Municipal Association.
The group works to advance the interests of the state’s large cities in the state legislature and acts as a sounding board for members to exchange ideas for the betterment of their cities.
LCM membership is open to Louisiana municipalities with a population over 18,000.
