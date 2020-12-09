Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis was recently chosen as a fellow to represent Louisiana in The Delta Regional Authority’s 2021 Delta Leadership Institute Executive Academy.
Thirty fellows were chosen from all eight Delta Regional Authority states up and down the Mississippi Delta and the Alabama Blackbelt. The fellows will convene in January to begin the extensive, nine-month executive leadership program designed to improve decision-making skills, policy development know-how, strengthened leadership capacity, and a mutual understanding of regional, state, and local cultures and issues necessary to facilitate economic growth in the Delta.
“To enact change, you need strong leaders with bold yet thoughtful ideas to move the needle in the right direction,” said DRA Federal Co-Chairman Chris Caldwell. “The 30 fellows selected for the 2021 Delta Leadership Institute Executive Academy are already leaders within their communities. With the knowledge and skillsets gained through DLI, they will evolve to become the change agents needed to address the most pressing issues facing the Delta.”
Ellis is an advocate of entrepreneurship and business growth and encourages community and civic development and involvement at local and state levels.
Last year, Ellis was named the Louisiana Business and Industry Free Enterprise Champion for the state. He is also a 2019 graduate of the Leadership Louisiana program coordinated by the Council for a Better Louisiana. Ellis joins four other fellows representing the state of Louisiana.
