Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis last week proposed increasing the city’s annual budget by some $4 million to accommodate a pay raise for all city employees, ranging from at least five percent to 25 percent of current pay.
Ellis outlined his proposal in an interview with The Ouachita Citizen following the Monroe City Council’s regular meeting on Tuesday. The City Council must adopt a budget for the upcoming 2022-2023 fiscal year before the current fiscal year ends on April 30.
According to Ellis and City Councilman Doug Harvey, the city sought a Gallagher Surveys wage study of all employees’ positions in recent years.
Ellis said the “across the board pay raise” would increase all employees’ salaries to the minimum amount recommended by the Gallagher wage study as well as increase other employees’ pay further.
“I was an employee during the last two-percent raise, about 10 to 12 years ago,” said Ellis, who previously worked in the city of Monroe’s engineering department. “Our goal was to bring all these jobs in line. In some instances, it would be across the board by about five percent or up to 20 to 25 percent for some employees. For example, some employees making $10 an hour would now be making $11 an hour.”
City Council Chairman Carday Marshall Sr. said he believed Ellis’ proposed budget was “good,” especially after the mayor agreed to revise the budget to include funding for programs like after-school programs at the city’s recreational centers.
“We have proposed raises for all the employees,” Marshall said. “Everything looks good, though we have to be considerate of the pandemic.”
City Council member Juanita Woods declined to comment.
“I’m going to reserve comment,” Woods said. “I’m going to sleep on it.”
Harvey questioned whether the city could continue to pay for the salary hikes in the future.
“Do we only have one-time revenue or revenue that could sustain this? That was the question I had,” Harvey said. “Other municipalities paid for these kinds of raises with one-time revenue, and then they were in trouble. But we feel like our sales tax base has grown enough for us to do this.”
Ellis pointed out that major drains on the city’s general fund in past years were “transfers out” from the city’s general fund to cover shortfalls in the budgets for the Monroe Civic Center and Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo.
“What we want to do is bring up the revenues at those facilities and in those departments so we don’t have so much in transfers out,” Ellis said.
According to Ellis, attendance at the zoo has risen significantly while admission rates have remained relatively steady for several years.
“We need to bring those rates in line,” said Ellis, who noted that renting a stroller inside the zoo cost more than admission to the zoo itself. “We’ve seen our golf count is up, and this year we also are including a line item for the Civic Center to book talent. The Civic Center hasn’t had the money to book talent. Those are all part of bringing in those revenues to keep those transfers out low.”
