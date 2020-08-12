Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis says he plans to appoint a full-time certified economic development officer to spur business activity in the city.
“That is something we are going to look at,” Ellis said. “Looking at our current staff needs, that’s something I keep hearing from business and industry, I keep hearing from real estate developers, I keep hearing from the (Interstate 20) board and different people.”
The late Dwight “Del” Vines served as the city’s economic development officer for 14 years until former Mayor Jamie Mayo fired Vines in mid-2016. Since then, the position has remained vacant while Mayo took on the office’s responsibilities himself.
Ellis defeated Mayo, who served as the city’s mayor for 19 years, in last month’s election. Since he was sworn in on July 21, Ellis has made few public announcements about who would lead the city’s departments under his administration.
Under Ellis, Monroe Police Cpl. Reginald “Reggie” Brown was removed as police chief, and former Police Chief Eugene Ellis was appointed to serve as interim chief until a candidate was selected for the office. Earlier this week, Ellis announced he had hired Doug Seegers as the city’s new director of community affairs, replacing Robert Johnson who Mayo hired in 2017. Seegers most recently served as the city of West Monroe’s parks and recreation director.
Beyond those two changes, most of the department heads serving under Mayo would continue to serve in their current positions, according to Ellis.
In an interview with The Ouachita Citizen after the Monroe City Council’s regular meeting Tuesday, Ellis confirmed details about who he would rely on to lead the city’s different departments.
Of the department heads working at the city when he took over as mayor, Ellis said, “I really enjoy my team that’s here, the team that stayed here and kept working here.”
“We are starting to build our relationships and work together as a team, and they’re helping me with their institutional knowledge and their experience to help me understand the day-to-day operations here,” Ellis said.
According to Ellis, the city department heads who would continue to serve in their current roles included Public Works Director Tom Janway, Director of Administration Stacey Rowell, City Engineer Kim Golden, Monroe Fire Chief Terry Williams and Planning and Urban Development Director Ellen Hill.
Ellis explained City Attorney Angie Sturdivant would continue to serve as the city’s chief legal counsel, depending on the outcome of her campaign to become a judge at Fourth Judicial District Court.
“It’s according to the election that takes place,” Ellis said. “If she wins, we will obviously need to look for a city attorney.”
Most of the changes in Ellis’ administration would happen among his executive staff, he said. Currently, D.J. Fortenberry is serving as Ellis’ executive assistant and John Jones is working as the mayor’s part-time, public relations officer.
“Right now we are looking at potentially restructuring the executive staff,” Ellis said. “Maybe somebody who can work as chief of staff and who is over communications, or potentially we can look at an economic developer who can fill multiple roles, but we want to look at it and take a thoughtful approach to it to ensure that whoever we hire has work experience, has the track record. In the end if they’re successful, then the whole city benefits from that.”
Referring to his hiring strategy, Ellis said, “So coming into this, we didn’t have people that we wanted to plug in. We really did want to take our time and not be reactive about our hiring.”
Speaking of the economic development officer role, Ellis said, “I really would like to see somebody who fills that gap between business and industry, our economic development teams that are working for our area, higher education and K-12 schools. To be that gap filler and be that connective piece there that really helps drive the economy.”
In other news, the City Council adopted an ordinance accepting the donation of property from the Monroe City School Board.
The donated property was needed by the city for construction of the Parkview and Ruffin Drive Water Main Project, according to city documents.
On another front, City Council member Doug Harvey yielded his time to offer remarks to state Rep. Michael Echols, who attended Tuesday’s meeting to present former City Council member Kenneth “Kenny” Wilson with a proclamation from Gov. John Bel Edwards recognizing Wilson for his service to the city as a councilman.
