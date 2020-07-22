Local businessman Friday Ellis was sworn in Tuesday as Monroe mayor, officially ending Jamie Mayo’s 19-year reign at City Hall.
Ellis defeated four other candidates in the July 11 primary election, including the incumbent Mayo, with 52 percent of the vote.
Ellis took the oath of office with the assistance of his wife during an inauguration ceremony for the mayor and Monroe City Council at the Monroe Civic Center’s Jack Howard Theater. Fifth Judicial District Court Judge William “Will” Barham, of Rayville, administered the oath. Ellis described Barham as a longtime friend.
City Council members Doug Harvey, Gretchen Ezernack, Juanita Woods and Kema Dawson also took their oaths of office.
“Thank you so much, Monroe,” Ellis said. “It is my charge to care for this city like I care for my family.”
Through tears, Ellis thanked his wife, Ashley, as well as his children, Friday, Asher and Aurie.
Ellis credited three features that made Monroe unique: entrepreneurship, education and the arts.
“I share high hopes for a city that is safe, for a city that is prospering,” Ellis said.
Ellis also called for people to work “hand in hand,” referring to apparent racial divisions between white constituents in northern Monroe and black constituents in southern Monroe.
“I have high hopes that there will no longer be a north Monroe or south Monroe,” Ellis said. “Let’s no longer be a tale of two cities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.