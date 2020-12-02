Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis wants to spend some $60,000 to develop a new brand for the city in hopes a new brand could improve public perception of the area.
“It’s time for us to take ownership of the narrative of the city of Monroe,” Ellis said. “We know how amazing our city is, but the perception by some citizens and outsiders doesn’t match that.”
During the Monroe City Council’s regular meeting last Tuesday, Michael Jordan, founder of Lore, a brand strategy and content marketing company located in Monroe, proposed rebranding the city.
In past years, under former Mayor Jamie Mayo, the city’s violent crime rate and other economic challenges often dominated the news cycle while Mayo touted his “Monroe Proud” motto.
“We expect the rebrand will allow us to take ownership of the city’s image,” Ellis said.
During last week’s presentation, Jordan explained a rebranding initiative would include changes to vehicle wraps, brand marks, an official color palette, font system, logos, taglines, hashtags, social media templates and citizen profiles available to the public.
Jordan explained the profiles would be a representation of the people living Monroe.
“We would build five, six or seven semi-fictitious profiles of who our citizens are,” Jordan said.
During the meeting, a citizen in attendance questioned Jordan about his perception of the city’s reputation. Jordan disputed whether most people in Monroe had a negative opinion about the city.
“I’ve lived here my entire life and the strangest thing to me, this is anecdotal but, I’ve never been anywhere where people will run up to you and tell you how much they hate living in Monroe,” Jordan said. “It’s so odd to me.”
“There’s an apathy problem, and that’s what I want to change,” Jordan added.
City Council members Gretchen Ezernack and Juanita Woods expressed excitement for a rebranding initiative after Jordan’s presentation.
“I think it’s going to be an exciting next couple of months,” Ezernack said. “I look forward to seeing your ideas and what comes out of this.”
City Council members voted unanimously to adopt a resolution approving an agreement between the city and Lore for handling rebranding duties.
The city plans to reveal its rebrand in February 2021 during Ellis’ State of the City Address.
“What better time to deliver to residents, and communities and visitors outside of the city, a clear, concise message about what Monroe is and where we’re going,” Ellis said. “We need a consistent message that precedes our city; that lets people know Monroe is the place to be — it’s a place where opportunity lives and things are happening.”
