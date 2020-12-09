Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis says he hopes to promote more vibrant activities in the city’s downtown area with the help of the University of Louisiana-Monroe.
“I think it would be a good marriage between the two because one of the items on my wishlist was to see if somehow we could involve the university in getting pep rallies downtown and finding ways to incorporate parts of the university, like graduate studies of the arts, in our downtown,” Ellis said.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Monroe City Council approved Ellis’ request to appoint two new members to the Downtown Economic Development District (DEDD) board of directors.
Ellis appointed Lee Denny and Simran Dhaliwal Emaus to DEDD’s board of directors.
Denny is the Assistant Athletic Director for Fundraising and Development at the University Of Louisiana-Monroe.
Ellis explained he chose Denny because of his experience as a business owner in the downtown area and his relationship with ULM.
“He has a vested interest in seeing it succeed,” Ellis said.
Denny would replace Anthony Nelson on DEDD’s board.
Emaus replaces DEDD board member Tim Clark.
“Simran is a brilliant business woman,” Ellis said. “She is young. She can bring new and fresh ideas to downtown.”
According to Ellis, Emaus and her family own and operate several fuel stations in the city.
“If you think about it, that’s exactly whose ideas and opinions we want, a young professional with a family who can think about the things they want to bring downtown,” Ellis said.
According to Ellis, his appointments did not reflect any dissatisfaction with former DEDD board members Nelson or Clark.
“I just wanted to appoint people with new perspectives, see new things and move it along,” Ellis said.
Denny and Emaus did not attend the City Council’s meeting.
The City Council approved Ellis’s appointments unanimously.
City Council members Carday Marshall, Kema Dawson and Gretchen Ezernack were present during the meeting. Council member Juanita Woods and Council Chairman Doug Harvey were absent.
Marshall spoke in favor of both appointments.
“I’ve spoken to Mrs. Dhaliwal. I don’t know Mr. Denny, though,” Marshall said. “I think they’re excellent appointments. They’re already in the community and developing things.”
Dawson said she had not spoken to Denny or Emaus but trusted Ellis’ judgment.
“I trust that whoever the mayor is appointing, they have the best interest of the city at heart,” she said.
Ezernack declined to answer any questions from The Ouachita Citizen.
On another front, the City Council adopted two separate resolutions supporting two different businesses’s applications to participate in the Louisiana Restoration Tax Abatement Program.
Those businesses included Monroe Development LLC and Michael Echols Enterprises. State Rep. Michael Echols, who works for Vantage Health Plan and owns properties in the downtown area, previously served on the City Council.
Monroe Development LLC is managed by Vantage Health Plan.
The Restoration Tax Abatement program reduces property tax bills for property owners who propose the expansion, restoration or improvement of an existing structure in an economic, historic or downtown development district.
If allowed to participate in the program, property owners have the right to pay ad valorem taxes based on the valuation of their property prior to the improvements.
