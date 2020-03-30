An emergency blood drive is being held at Glenwood Medical Mall, Suite 400, from 1-6 p.m. Wednesday, April 1.
The mall is located at 102 Thomas Road, West Monroe. Use Entrance No. 5, on the south end facing the public library.
Donors will receive a T-shirt, a Chick-Fil-A sandwich card and cookie.
The drive is being hosted by Glenwood Regional Medical Center and Lifeshare Blood Center.
