Local legislators say the special legislative session convening Monday could provide an opportunity for reopening the state’s economy without overturning Gov. John Bel Edwards’ executive orders—and sacrificing federal reimbursement for emergency expenditures.
“The Legislature is concerned with what has happened to small businesses,” said state Rep. Michael Echols, R-Monroe. “It’s not just bars or restaurants, it’s all kinds of businesses. Our constitutional rights as Americans are affected. If we don’t act now, we’ll be in a place we don’t want to be.”
In early March, Edwards declared a public health emergency and issued executive orders mandating a lockdown, limited capacities for some businesses, the wearing of masks and more in response to the COVID-19 crisis. Since March, Edwards has renewed and extended the public health emergency even as the number of COVID-19 deaths and cases continued to drop.
Referring to the state Department of Health’s Coronavirus tracker on Tuesday, state Sen. Stewart Cathey noted there were only 571 people statewide being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals. Though COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to drop, Edwards continues to refer to social distancing restrictions as the “new normal” for Louisiana residents.
“In March, we asked the people of Louisiana to stay home to flatten the curve, to not overburden the health care system,” said Cathey, R-Sterlington.
“To the people’s credit, they did what we asked. They stayed home. We’ve now shown we’re not burdening the health care system. We’re not even close to that number.”
“The people of Louisiana are ready for some relief,” he added.
Edwards’ executive orders pertaining to the public health emergency were too broad, according to Echols.
“You have areas where there are low or no case counts during the last six months, and those places have been shut down,” Echols said. “I don’t think there’s one kind of solution that fixes all ills.”
Earlier this year, state Rep. Alan Seabaugh, R-Shreveport, circulated a petition to free residents and businesses from Edwards’ social distancing restrictions by terminating the governor’s public health emergency.
The movement to terminate Edwards’ order is not viewed favorably by many legislators who remain critical of the governor’s decision to lock down the state’s residents and businesses. That would be the case because terminating the public health emergency could disqualify the state from obtaining federal reimbursement tied to the COVID-19 crisis.
“I think the special session will allow something to be done in lieu of completely overturning the state of emergency,” said state Sen. Jay Morris, R-West Monroe. “I believe our statute grants too much authority to the governor without any legislative input. There will be many bills to address that.”
Other questions about the petitions to terminate Edwards’ orders arose earlier this month. The Attorney General’s office published a legal opinion on Sept. 8 in response to a request from state Rep. Larry Frieman, R-Abita Springs. Frieman asked the Attorney General’s office whether Edwards could institute another public health emergency if the Legislature terminated the current public health emergency.
“For the reasons discussed below, the termination’s effect on the Governor’s powers is dependent on the conditions set by the Legislature,” stated the opinion. “The Legislature has the discretion to establish the terms of the termination as well as a period during which no other declaration related to that specific public health emergency may be issued.”
Under state law, termination of a public health emergency requires “a petition signed by a majority of the surviving members of either house.”
“The Legislature has the authority to terminate a public health emergency at any time, and thus need not be in session for the petition to be valid,” stated the opinion.
Cathey said he expected several pieces of legislation would be filed during the special session to circumvent Edwards’ executive orders.
“There will be several proposals on the table to look at alternative plans with regards to public health emergency, but which one ends up having the final say, I don’t know,” Cathey said.
Echols said he expected lawmakers would focus on reopening the state and modifying the emergency orders so that declaring an emergency was a collaborative effort between the governor and Legislature.
According to Morris, the governor understandably could not turn to the Legislature—a committee of 140 people—whenever an emergency arose.
“But we can’t run the entire state on executive orders in perpetuity,” Morris said. “The termination petitions are all or nothing petitions, and I can’t in good conscience say that we aren’t in an emergency, whether for the hurricane or the COVID-19 crisis.”
“But I think many of us believe things have gotten out of hand with running the state through executive orders with no end in sight,” he added.
Morris indicated the leadership allowed input from many voices in forming the agenda for the special session.
The call for the special session outlined an agenda of 70 items for which legislation could be filed.
“We will be considering all options to get our economy back to normal through legislation,” said state Rep. Foy Gadberry, R-West Monroe. “Our priorities are addressing the economy, the unemployment trust fund, the minimum foundation program formula and COVID-19 related issues.”
Lawmakers are also expected to address a number of local issues that were not addressed during the first two sessions earlier this year.
“Our residents have had a long year and it is our responsibility as a Legislature to do what we can to assist in their recovery,” said Sen. Page Cortez, Senate President. “This session is about the people – the student whose education is further disrupted by disaster, the homeowner trying to rebuild, the local business struggling to keep its doors open, and the worker relying on benefits to make ends meet after being laid-off. It is my hope that together, we will be able to address these issues during the session and move Louisiana forward.”
The 2020 Second Extraordinary Session will begin on Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. and must adjourn by Oct. 27 at 6 p.m.
