Louisiana Department of Corrections (DOC) correctional officers at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola discovered a pistol during a Feb. 10 shakedown of an employee's vehicle on prison grounds, and had the employee arrested.
During the shakedown, DOC correctional officers found a 40 caliber pistol and two loaded magazines in the vehicle of 28-year-old Kieosha L. Smith of 7308 Marshall Bond Road, Zachary. Around 5 a.m., Smith entered the front gate, officers asked if she had anything that would be considered contraband including guns, knives, or drugs, and she responded "no." After driving into the prison, correctional officers searched her vehicle and made the discovery.
Corrections investigators notified the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office, and West Feliciana Sheriff's deputies booked Smith into the West Feliciana Parish Jail on introduction of contraband charges. It is illegal to bring a firearm or ammunition onto prison property. Corrections' policy requires officers and employees to check their weapons and ammunition at the front gate.
Smith was a probational employee. She resigned during questioning. She has been employed at Angola as a corrections cadet since October 28, 2019.
