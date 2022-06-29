A project replacing the Cheniere Lake bridge and spillway recently hit a snag after crews detected a nest of barn swallows, a federally protected species of bird at the project site.
At this time, construction is expected to continue as normal in all respects except the replacement of the bridge.
Barn swallows are an endangered bird species included in the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918, a law that prohibits the disturbance of such species' active nests.
“The contractor continues to work on other components of the project, including demolition of the old bridge and spillway while exploring options to mitigate requirements of the Migratory Bird Treaty Act,” said Eric Buchanan, a spokesman for the state Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).
The $9.5-million project involves removing the existing bridge and spillway on Highway 3033 that were both connected and operated as one structure. Construction involves building a new bridge on Highway 3033 and a separated fixed crest weir that will operate independently to manage the waterway in that area.
DOTD has not officially “halted” construction, according to Buchanan.
“We notified the contractor that the birds have been observed nesting, and we recommended that they abide by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act,” Buchanan said. “We notified them that steps should be taken not to disturb the nest.”
Ouachita Parish Police Jury Vice President Jack Clampit said the contractor, Brown Industrial Construction, recommended that construction stop. He indicated that once the swallows leave their nest, construction is expected to proceed once more.
“The old bridge was removed this week with dirt being used to fill the remaining hole,” Clampit said. “Where they’re putting the dirt in now, it has to have a settlement time of 90 to 120 days. So, by going ahead and doing that part now it gives them something to do. By keeping the settlement time on the clock, we’ll be ready to go once the birds leave.”
Clampit said the discovery of the barn swallows was not a “major setback, but it is a setback.”
“We’re still going to be in pretty good shape for this year though,”Clampit said.
The replacement of the Cheniere Lake bridge could still finish by October.
“We should be in good shape, but we’ll have to wait and see,” Clampit said.
Clampit noted a stiff penalty of $10,000 in fines if the swallows are harmed as well as about $2,000 fines if the nests are disturbed.
“It could get into some real money real quick,” Clampit said.
