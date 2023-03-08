WEST MONROE officials and others celebrated the completion of the Endom Bridge Realignment Project with a ribbon cutting ceremony in front of Trapp’s Cajun and Seafood Restaurant on Tuesday. The project was completely funded by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development as a safety project. The intersection of Riverfront Street and Coleman Avenue was moved away from the bridge’s wall and sidewalks were added to the area. Vince Construction, Beast Engineering and S.E. Huey Co. also contributed to the project. (Photo by Kaitlin Maness)

