Second Circuit Court of Appeal Judge Jay McCallum qualified Wednesday, July 22, to run for the open Louisiana Supreme Court position, formerly held by retired Justice Marcus Clark. Judge McCallum received a big campaign kick-off boost with endorsements from law enforcement in 15 of the 20 parishes that comprise Supreme Court District 4.
McCallum is a much sought-after Continuing Legal Education (CLE) instructor, motivational and inspirational speaker, as well as law enforcement educational instructor. He is best known for using humor to instruct, inspire, and motivate his audience, including commencement audiences of Louisiana Tech University and University of Louisiana at Monroe.
Judge McCallum is a Northeast Louisiana University (now ULM) graduate who received his Juris Doctor law degree from Louisiana State University Law Center.
Judge McCallum has experience as a Prosecutor, a State Representative, a District Court Judge, and a Court of Appeal Judge.
Judge McCallum has 18 years judicial as a judge and 35 years legal experience as an attorney.
Judge McCallum and his wife Deanna Dunham McCallum, a Franklin Parish native, have two children. Their daughter Sarah Katherine, a sophomore at LSU, was Miss Louisiana’s Outstanding Teen 2016. Their son John, a Harvard graduate, and his wife Brooke live in Seattle, Washington and are expecting their first child in September.
