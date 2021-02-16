Entergy Louisiana says customers in northern Louisiana can expect to experience power outages on Wednesday evening and on Thursday.
“We have been fortunate so far with minimal outages but expect that to change Wednesday evening and Thursday,” stated Daryn Bovard, Louisiana Public Affairs manager with Entergy.
Entergy says the company expects the accumulation of an eighth- to a quarter of an inch of ice because of freezing rain on Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.
“We are asking customers to be prepared for extended outages,” Bovard said. “Road closures due to icy conditions and other accessibility challenges due to the storm may affect our ability to reach some areas of our territory and could delay restoration in those communities.”
Brandon Scardigli, senior communications specialist with Entergy, said on Tuesday evening that some areas experienced a mandatory rolling outage.
"Mandatory rolling outages that began at 7 p.m. have ended for now, and we have returned the system to normal operations," Scardigli said. "All customers affected by this directive were restored by 9 p.m.
"The company took this action at the direction of our reliability coordinator, the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, as a last resort to prevent a more extensive, prolonged power outage that could severely affect the reliability of the power grid. All Entergy operating companies, as well as other members of MISO, participated in the outages."
