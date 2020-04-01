With schools closed and many workers temporarily unemployed or telecommuting because of the COVID-19 outbreak, many families have a full house during times the home would normally be empty.
The result is often an increased demand for energy to fuel daily lives, and that can quickly lead to a higher-than-normal energy bill.
Entergy Louisiana advises the best way to manage this increase in energy use entails regularly replacing HVAC filters, insulating doors and windows, and keeping your home temperature at 78 degrees.
For every degree above or below the recommended seasonal temperature, your bill can increase by as much as 3 percent.
Other tips include level billing where Entergy averages your bill over a rolling 12-month period so you have a consistent bill each month of the year.
Pay about the same every month, with no surprises.
Entergy also allows customers to “pick-a-date” where they may choose what day of the month you get billed to line up with your budget and manage your cash flow.
