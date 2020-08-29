Entergy and public officials on Saturday warned that some customers in northeastern Louisiana may remain without electricity at their homes and businesses until the middle of next week.
Entergy hosted a news conference with Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell and others Saturday morning outside the utility company's office in West Monroe.
As of Saturday morning, some 100,000 Entergy customers had no power in the wake of devastation caused by Hurricane Laura on Thursday.
“We have restored 30,000,” said Todd Bordelon, senior regional manager with Entergy. “I need to ask for time. This will not be done overnight.”
Entergy crews are observing social distancing measures while working to restore power. In some cases, power would not be restored until Wednesday.
“There will be customers without power for that long,” Bordelon said. “It's going to take some time.”
State Rep. Frederick “Fred” Jones echoed Bordelon's warning.
“Some may be out as far as Wednesday,” said Jones, D-Monroe. “What we are asking for is patience.”
On Thursday, Hurricane Laura dropped to a category 1 storm as it wiped out trees, transmissions, distribution systems and more across northern Louisiana. According to Bordelon, a category 1 storm had never struck northern Louisiana before.
“We've never seen a storm like this, a hurricane, with winds like this,” said Campbell, who represents northern Louisiana on the Public Service Commission. “We're doing everything we can to prevent catastrophic loss. Electricity will be on sooner than anticipated.”
Across Louisiana, the Public Service Commission regulates the rates charged by public utility companies as well as the services they provide.
“I'm asking Entergy to get everybody they can from across the country, and bring them here,” Campbell said. “Get them here. Immediately.”
Speaking outside Entergy's office, Campbell referred to the Saturday forecast that temperatures could rise to 95 degrees with a heat index of 100 degrees.
“It's dangerous for people to be at home without electricity,” Campbell said.
When asked about how Entergy prioritized their restoration work, Bordelon said, “We start from the substations, and we work out from there.”
“We have a critical customer list, and hospitals would be one of those critical customers,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.