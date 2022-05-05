Entergy Corporation is expanding its northeast Louisiana contact center to triple the number of customer care representatives as part of its commitment to provide high levels of service and communication with its 2.9 million utility customers in four states.
The project will create approximately 171 direct new jobs and allow Entergy to retain 53 jobs. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in 93 indirect jobs, for a total of 264 new jobs in northeast Louisiana.
Employees at the expanded contact center will focus on service interactions with residential and business Entergy customers in Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi and Texas.
“At Entergy, our customers and communities are at the heart of everything we do, and that’s why we’re so proud to announce the expansion of our contact center in north Louisiana,” said Entergy Louisiana President and CEO Phillip May. “Oftentimes, the first experience a customer has with our company is with a representative over the phone, and we want that experience and every experience after it to be seamless and positive. We’re always looking for ways to better serve our customers and provide job opportunities for people in our communities, and this expansion is just another way we’re working to improve customer service and the quality of life in the towns and cities we call home.”
In addition to increased staffing, the company will use enhanced training to more efficiently connect customers to a representative qualified to provide quick resolutions during day-to-day interactions as well as during weather events.
“The City of West Monroe is thrilled to learn Entergy will be expanding its contact center operations in West Monroe,” West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell said. “We believe this significant addition of quality jobs will drive economic growth in our area. Entergy plays an important role in our community’s overall growth, economic development and quality of life. We thank them for investing in our community and helping to create a more vibrant local economy.”
To secure Entergy’s contact center expansion in West Monroe, the State of Louisiana offered the company a comprehensive incentive package that includes the services of LED FastStart, the No. 1 statewide workforce development program in the nation for the past 12 years.
Explore job opportunities at the Entergy West Monroe Contact Center here.
Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged in electric power production, transmission and retail distribution operations. Entergy delivers electricity to 3 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy owns and operates one of the cleanest large-scale U.S. power generating fleets with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 7,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, Entergy has annual revenues of $10 billion and approximately 12,500 employees. Learn more at entergy.com and follow @Entergy on social media.
