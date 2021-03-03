The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Ouachita Parish Police Jury recently completed a three-year ecosystem study of the Ouachita River.
The two are now releasing a report, entitled “A Deeper Look at the Ouachita River, How investment in Ouachita River infrastructure sustains human well-being in Ouachita Parish, Louisiana.”
The report will serve as a planning roadmap for flood resilience and a decision-making guide for federal, state and local officials.
“Every day, we see so many benefits from the Ouachita River,” said Kevin Crosby, a consulting engineer for the Ouachita Parish Police Jury. “EPA helped us better describe the economic, social and environmental value of the Ouachita River to the citizens of the Parish. This information will help demonstrate how investments in the river directly benefit people and maintain proper levels.”
The report provides information and guidance on increasing community flood resilience for the unincorporated areas of Ouachita Parish, Monroe and West Monroe, La. It is based on the sustainability of the Ouachita River ecosystem. The research by federal, state and local jurisdictions aims to further preparedness efforts and help communities become more resilient. In 2018, EPA conducted two in-person workshops with community members and later held an online webinar to discuss analysis and results, before finalizing the report. The final report will help advance Ouachita Parish’s roadmap to flood resilience.
“This research is a valuable tool that will guide investment in critical infrastructure that will further protect human health and the environment so Americans may continue to enjoy the benefits of nature,” said EPA Acting Regional Administrator David Gray. “By forging relationships at the ground level, we are building resiliency programs with local communities, providing the information they need to be better prepared to protect important wetlands and ecosystems when threatened with flooding.”
According to the EPA report, flood control strategies on the Ouachita River should include stakeholder engagement, increase public understanding of flood control effects on important ecosystem services, and better integrate flood control options into the strategic planning processes.
Resilience plans should account for community fundamental objectives regarding important ecosystem goods and services, under the report.
Services interact with infrastructure to support community well-being, the report shows.
EPA conducted this research through the Office of Research and Development’s Center for Environmental Measurement and Modeling. This center conducts research to advance the EPA’s ability to measure and model contaminants in the environment, including research to provide fundamental methods and models needed to implement environmental statutes.
Shipping tonnage on the Ouachita River has dropped below 1 million since 2013.
“All commercial use of the river generates nearly $5.7 billion in annual economic activity,” stated a 2017 University of Louisiana-Monroe study by Dr. Bob Eisenstadt and Dr. Paul Nelson. “All commercial use of the river returns nearly $1.2 billion in income to households in Louisiana and Arkansas.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.