Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 34 near Salem Road on Aug. 16 around 5 p.m. that claimed the life of 52-year-old Jimmy Howell.
The initial investigation revealed that a 2001 Mitsubishi Mirage, driven by 20-year-old Jose Reynoza, of Eros was traveling south on LA Hwy 34.
At the same time, a 2012 Toyota Corolla, driven by Howell was traveling north on LA Hwy 34. For reasons still under investigation, Reynoza briefly exited the roadway, then crossed the centerline, and struck Howell’s vehicle.
Reynoza, who was restrained, was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Howell, who was wearing his seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jackson Parish Coroner.
Howell’s two passengers, who were also restrained, were transported to a local hospital, where one received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries and a juvenile was treated for life-threatening injuries.
Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash; however, routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis.
The crash remains under investigation.
