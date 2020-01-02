A series of English as a Second Language (ESL) class will be held at the West Monroe Community Center, beginning on Jan. 6, 2020.
The classes are being offered by the Community Center and La. Delta Community College. The class is for adults only.
Classes are free to the public and will be held on Mondays and Tuesdays from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., beginning Jan. 6.
Anyone interested should complete an application at the West Monroe Community Center, located at 400 South 5th Street in West Monroe.
Call the Community Center at (318) 387-4001 for more information.
