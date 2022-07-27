Allegations of hanky-panky with a judge dogged Monroe law clerk Allyson Campbell in a court document filed earlier this week that also revealed testimony from several people about her alleged mishandling of court documents and judges’ trepidation about confronting her.
The pile of testimony cropped up in a memorandum filed with the court by Monroe businessman Stanley Palowsky III as part of his ongoing lawsuit against Campbell and five judges at Fourth Judicial District Court in Monroe.
Palowsky first sued Campbell in 2015 and accused her of concealing or destroying five documents he filed in a previous lawsuit against his former business partner, Brandon Cork: Stanley R. Palowsky III and others v. W. Brandon Cork and others.
The complicated Palowsky litigation involves incidents in the Cork case that also overlapped with the lawsuit involving Campbell and the defendant judges: Stanley R. Palowsky III and others v. Allyson Campbell and others.
As part of the Campbell lawsuit, Palowsky also sued Fourth Judicial District Court judges Fred Amman, Ben Jones, Wilson Rambo, Carl Sharp and Stephens Winters. Palowsky claimed the five defendant judges conspired to conceal Campbell’s activities.
Amman, Jones and Sharp have since retired from the bench. Jones now serves as the court’s administrator.
Recently, Campbell and the defendant judges filed motions for summary judgment in the Campbell lawsuit. A motion for summary judgment asks the court to rule in favor of a party on the basis of a question of the law, when there is no question about the facts of the case.
But the facts of the case remain in dispute, Palowsky argued in his court filing this week.
“In support of their summary judgment motions, Defendants have submitted self-serving conclusory affidavits in which they all deny any wrongdoing and claim that there is no evidence that they did anything inappropriate,” stated Palowsky’s July 25 combined memorandum in opposition to motions for summary judgment filed by Allyson Campbell and judges.
“Accordingly, summary judgment cannot be granted when the supporting and opposing documents reveal conflicting versions of the facts which may only be resolved by weighing contradictory testimony and assessing the credibility of the witnesses.”
Palowsky challenged Campbell and the judges’ arguments that his claims for damages should be dismissed because there was no eyewitness testimony proving she concealed or destroyed documents, or that the judges concealed any such activity.
“The gist of Campbell’s summary judgment motion is that no one saw her destroy or mishandle any documents in the Cork matter; therefore, Palowsky’s claims against her must be dismissed,” stated Palowsky’s memorandum.
Palowsky contended there was “overwhelming evidence” that undermined the defendants’ arguments and supported his claim that the defendant judges protected Campbell from any consequences for her actions.
“Moreover, just as the plaintiffs in Wood submitted evidence that the defendant had the ability to poison their trees and that he had committed past acts of vandalism and/or malice against them, Palowsky submitted evidence that Campbell had access to the Cork record, that she has mishandled court documents previously, that she has a vindictive nature which causes her to attack anyone who crosses her, and that she intimidates and threatens people,” stated Palowsky’s memorandum.
Much of Palowsky’s evidence appears to have been gleaned from recent depositions, which entail the taking of sworn testimony in advance of a trial.
“Significantly, much of the evidence comes from Defendants themselves in their depositions,” stated Palowsky’s memorandum. “As will be shown below, Defendants gave sworn testimony which contradicted their affidavits (and alleged undisputed facts) herein. Moreover, Defendants often contradicted each other when they testified under oath.”
The exhibits, including evidence such as transcripts of depositions, were filed under seal.
‘CAN’T FIX
A CASE’
Monroe attorney Devin Jones, who previously served as an assistant district attorney in the Fourth Judicial District, testified that Winters—who was chief judge at the time—called him on May 7, 2016 and spoke of matters apparently related to the Cork case.
According to Devin Jones, Winters called him to see whether he would serve as a law clerk for an ad hoc, or special appointed, judge in the Cork case.
“He stated that Judge Winters did not tell him that he and the other judges had been recused when he called, and that he only found this out later, which piqued his curiosity and made him consider the call ‘odd,’ ” stated Palowsky’s memorandum. “He testified that Judge Winters told him that ‘Whatever law we find, that’s—that’s what the judge would use to make the ruling.’”
In his deposition this year, Winters denied making contact with any local attorneys about assisting retired Judge Dee Hawthorne as an ad hoc judge in the Cork case.
“After being asked if he recalled calling an attorney and advising that attorney that Judge Hawthorne needed some help, and ‘for him not to worry, he’ll be told how to rule and she will follow his rulings,’ Judge Winters initially said no, but then he added, ‘If—you’re—you’re bringing me back to something.’ He testified that he would ask for outside help if the office [was] not supposed to be involved,” stated Palowsky’s memorandum.
“Judge Winters was asked if it would be case fixing if a judge called a local attorney in the [Cork] case and told him: ‘We will tell you how to rule. We’re all recused. The ad hoc judge will simply sign whatever you prepare.’ He responded, ‘No, sir,’ and added: ‘So I can’t fix a case I’m not associated with.’”
‘HANKY-PANKY’
In her deposition in the Campbell lawsuit, Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Sharon Marchman testified that former Fourth Judicial District Attorney Jerry Jones characterized the Palowsky litigation as the fall-out from an effort to conceal a court official’s extra-marital affair. Marchman served on the district court’s personnel committee when the allegations that Campbell destroyed documents or received pay for hours she did not work first surfaced.
“Ben Jones told him [Jerry Jones] that this whole thing was being covered up because Judge Rambo was having an affair with Ms. Campbell,” Marchman said in her deposition.
In his deposition this year, Rambo denied having an affair with Campbell and claimed Jerry Jones would not have told anyone something like that.
At the time, Jerry Jones provided the same explanation on different occasions to the news team at The Ouachita Citizen. For example, Jerry Jones told Ouachita Citizen reporter Johnny Gunter, in the presence of other parties, that the troubles surrounding the Palowsky litigation stemmed from “hanky-panky” between Campbell and Rambo, as well as another district court judge’s extramarital activity.
During the Campbell lawsuit, Palowsky issued a subpoena to Sam Hanna Jr., publisher of The Ouachita Citizen, compelling the publisher to testify on matters related to the lawsuit.
“Mr. Hanna also testified that D.A. Jerry Jones threatened him over his reporting on the investigation of Campbell and that Jerry Jones had told him that Campbell was threatening to expose her extramarital affair with Judge Rambo if the court did not defend her over the allegations of the missing documents and the audit findings,” stated Palowsky’s memorandum.
Hanna testified that he did not believe that Jerry Jones’ scuttlebutt about Campbell and Rambo could sufficiently explain the allegations that have embroiled the district court in recent years.
“Mr. Hanna testified that he told Jerry Jones that he did not believe that multiple judges would put their careers on the line over an affair, and he thought that something ‘much deeper’ was going on at the court,” stated Palowsky’s memorandum. “He said that he thought that Campbell had information on the court’s operations, and after he told Jerry Jones that, their relationship became ‘fairly icy.’”
During her deposition this year, Campbell admitted to posting several comments on social media platforms, including “one in which she called a woman whom she did not know a ‘f***ing moron’ after the woman commented on a post by The Ouachita Citizen,” according to Palowsky’s memorandum.
Campbell’s attorney, Brian Crawford, of Monroe, previously told law enforcement investigators that his client would never say an “unkind thing” about another human being.
“Campbell made repeated sarcastic comments to the woman and said, ‘Are you not being humble and letting God show you the way? I’m dying for an answer,’ ” stated Palowsky’s memorandum. “Campbell ended her tirade against the stranger by saying, ‘Really? You laugh that you’re a f***ing moron. This doesn’t surprise me.’ ”
During her deposition, Campbell also admitted to talking online about Hanna and his wife, since deceased, and posting a public comment about hoping COVID-19 killed Hanna “if you mention me again in an article,” according to Palowsky’s memorandum.
‘NOBODY WANTED
TO TOUCH HER’
Laura Hartt, who previously served as the district court’s administrator, testified in a deposition in March 2021 that Sharp—a now-retired judge—had investigated an August 2014 complaint that Campbell destroyed or removed documents which Monroe attorney Cody Rials filed in another case, Donna Kay Davidson v. Michael Shane Davidson.
“Well I can—I can recall my discussion with Judge Carl, and it in—in today’s remembrance of it, Judge Carl told me that he thought she probably did do it, meaning destroyed records, but it didn’t matter whether she did or she didn’t, if the public perception was that she did, that the court should respond in an admonishment of Allyson in such a way if she had done it,” Hartt said in her deposition.
In her deposition this year, Campbell claimed no one spoke with her as part of an investigation of Rials’ complaint.
“When asked if she recalled the 2014 investigation by Judge Jones about Rials’ allegations, Campbell said, ‘No one ever spoke to me,’” stated Palowsky’s memorandum. “She testified that she had no idea of any investigation by the court in 2014 about the Rials situation.”
Court documents show correspondence between Campbell and Sharp concerning the investigation. In response to Rials’ complaint, Campbell wrote in an Oct. 28, 2014 letter to the court — in bold letters — “I would like to reiterate that the allegation was determined to be unfounded by Judge Sharp, no Judgments were shredded and no delays were caused by me.”
Campbell reiterated her claim in a November 2014 email correspondence between the law clerk and Sharp. The exchange of emails began when Campbell asked Sharp to declare, on the record, that Rials’ accusation was unfounded. It began with an email from Campbell to Sharp on Nov. 3, 2014 at 10:33 a.m.: “I would like to confirm this allegation (from Rials) was determined by the Court to be unfounded and without merit.”
Sharp replied later that day at 2:06 p.m., claiming the court never investigated Rials’ complaints. Sharp told Campbell he handled Rials’ complaint himself and did not consider it a “serious matter.” Contrary to Rials’ complaint, Sharp told Campbell there was no misconduct alleged by Rials.
“The question of whether or not you shredded a Judgment in connection with that Cody Rials matter about two years ago never was considered by the Court; I was the only Judge who looked into an allegation against you,” Sharp wrote. “It was suggested that you had somehow kept me from considering a Judgment submitted by one party. But I knew that this was not true as I had forwarded both Judgments to you for some work. I came to the conclusion that someone had perhaps misinterpreted a ‘catty’ remark. I did not consider it a serious matter; no misconduct was indicated. It seemed to me that there was some personal friction between you and the complaining party. (You told me that you had no significant contact with the complaining party; in your words, you did not ‘know him’.)”
After sending that email to Campbell, Sharp followed it up with a second email at 2:15 p.m., and said, “Supplementing my earlier response to your email: No, you never shredded anything.”
In his deposition this year, Sharp also denied approaching Rials and asking him to change his story about Campbell’s handling of the court filing in the Davidson v. Davidson case.
In his deposition this year, Jones—the court administrator—confirmed hearing area attorney Joey Grassi’s account that Campbell had bragged about destroying a court filing in Rials’ case.
“I believe, yes, that he was telling the truth when he said he heard Allyson say that she shredded documents—delighted in shredding,” Jones said in testimony.
During her deposition this year, Hartt was invited by Guice—the defendant judges’ legal counsel—to say whether she had formed an opinion about the accusations against Campbell. Hartt now operates a certified public accounting firm specializing in governmental audits.
“Yes. I formed an opinion, and my opinion was I had a high level of professional skepticism that nothing had been removed,” Hartt said in her deposition.
Hartt also said she had “absolutely” observed Campbell intimidate other law clerks and judicial assistants at the district court, according to Palowsky’s memorandum.
A deputy clerk at the Ouachita Parish Clerk of Court’s office, B.J. Graham, also testified that Campbell had previously obtained a copy of a proposed judgment—before it was signed by a judge—in another case.
“Graham testified that Campbell asked for a copy of an unsigned judgment from an ad hoc judge, and she gave it to Campbell,” stated Palowsky’s memorandum. “She found out later that she should not have done that. She further stated that she did not have to advise Dana Benson of this because Benson was sitting right behind Campbell when this happened.”
In her deposition in the Campbell lawsuit, Marchman testified that her colleagues apparently did not want to do anything that might upset Campbell.
“I have concerns about it, and it relates back to the information and how it was being presented at the time. And the way it appeared was that nobody wanted to delve deep into what was going on, and nobody wanted to touch Ms. Campbell or upset her,” Marchman said in her deposition.
In his deposition, Devin Jones also testified that Campbell was “being protected by the judges” because she was “connected to one of the most powerful families in town and a lot of the judges were going to be hit on...if they took action against her.”
Campbell’s grandfather, the late William “Billy” Boles Sr., served in the state Senate and was a longtime attorney and banker, co-founding the American Bank in Monroe (now Regions Bank).
During her deposition this year, Hartt reported receiving instructions from Amman, one of the defendant judges, while she was serving as court administrator.
“However, with respect to Palowsky’s allegations, Judge Amman asked Ms. Hartt ‘not to ever ask Allyson any pointed questions that would box her into a certain response,’ which she took to mean as to ‘take it easy’ on Campbell,” stated Palowsky’s memorandum.
Hartt confirmed that Guice, who represents the defendant judges, initially recommended terminating Campbell’s employment at the court, though he later changed that opinion.
Rambo declined to answer certain questions about Campbell destroying or mishandling court documents during his deposition, Palowsky reported.
“Judge Rambo stated that his affidavit testimony that ‘I have never been presented with any evidence that Ms. Campbell actually destroyed or otherwise mishandled any court documents’ was true,” stated Palowsky’s memorandum. “When his credibility as to that statement was questioned due to the evidence that Campbell had mishandled 52 PCRs [applications for post-conviction relief filed on behalf of inmates], he was instructed [by legal counsel] not to answer.”
Ouachita Citizen reporter Johnny Gunter contributed to this news report.
