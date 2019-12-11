Monroe City Council member Gretchen Ezernack says she plans to seek re-election to represent the city’s District 2 on the City Council.
The election is in the spring 2020.
“I love my city and I am so honored to serve my community by representing the citizens of District 2 on the Monroe City Council,” Ezernack said. “In spite of the politics, the long days, endless meetings and many phone calls, it is worth it when you look at what has been accomplished in Monroe City Council District 2.”
Ezernack is a local realtor.
District 2 encompasses the area from North 19th east to Highway 165 and north to CenturyLink, the University area, Cypress Point and areas of DeSiard Street going east.
“I’m proud that the new medical school at ULM is in our district. The city has worked in a timely manner to provide the infrastructure connections for this new facility,” Ezernack said.
Since 2016, there have been 24 new commercial projects in the district and investment of approximately $36,412,000. In that same time period, 65 new residential housing construction projects totaling approximately $34,450,000 have added new housing options and new subdivisions to the district.
“Our campaign is a grassroots effort and I thank those who continue to volunteer. I ask for your support and your vote for our campaign to continue my community service for our city,” Ezernack said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.