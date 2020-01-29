The city of West Monroe’s downtown area could benefit from a major facelift including wider sidewalks, more landscaping and recreational spaces thanks to a federal grant funding the improvements.
Other improvements that could be kick-started by a $99,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture include smaller drive lanes, back-in only parking lanes, “parklets” and the removal of surface utility lines.
“These are concepts we can start with,” said Mayor Staci Mitchell. “The public can see them and give us feedback on what they want to make the downtown a more attractive destination.”
Greg Peau, with McClure, outlined the possibilities for downtown West Monroe during a public input gathering session Monday night at the Kiroli Park lodge. A second session was held Tuesday morning.
McClure is an engineering and planning firm from Clive, Iowa. The city enlisted McClure last year to spearhead the process of gathering public input on future changes to West Monroe’s downtown area.
City officials say McClure will make a public presentation of its recommended changes to downtown West Monroe sometime in late March or early April. Funding initiatives to cover the cost of the work beyond the initial $99,000 grant also would be discussed at that time, according to Courtney Hornsby, who is Mitchell’s chief of staff.
The first option, “Subtle adjustments,” entails back-in only angled parking, nine-feet sidewalks with five to six-feet of landscaping or amenity zones and 11-foot driving lanes. The first option would increase parking from 298 spaces in a one-mile area to 313 spaces.
The second option, “Major facelift,” would make Trenton Street a one-way directing traffic south from Pine Street to Wood Street while Commerce Street would become a one-way directing traffic north from Wood to Pine. The changes to the traffic flow within the two-block area would slow traffic, make it safer for pedestrians, and possibly allow Natchitoches Street between Trenton and Cotton Street to be turned into another recreational space like Alley Park, according to Peau.
Peau asked for people to have an “open mind” concerning the more radical “Major facelift” option. The second option would not greatly affect the number of parking spots.
After the session concluded, participants in the public input session Monday could write suggestions or mark maps portraying a bird’s eye view of the two concepts.
Comments from participants suggested that either option might face resistance from motorists who opposed back-in only angled parking versus the traditional angled parking allowed now.
According to Peau, back-in only angled parking in other cities had proven safer for families with children, made it easier to exit parking stalls, and slowed traffic flow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.