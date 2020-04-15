Residents of the Riverbend neighborhood in West Monroe experienced severe damage to their homes after an EF3 tornado touched down Easter Sunday.
Most of the people living in the area evacuated their homes and are staying with family or in hotels during the clean-up process.
Many residents in the area were at home Sunday and witnessed the tornado whose winds peaked at 140 mph. Besides the EF3 tornado, an EF2 tornado and an EF1 tornado caused damage in eastern Ouachita Parish during the same storm, the National Weather Service confirmed.
Travis Ellis and his girlfriend, Alea Peeples, live on Riverbend Drive. They struggled to find each other when the tornado roared through.
“I kept getting alerts on my phone,” Ellis said. “The alerts kept coming on and with the alerts on the TV. I started hearing a loud noise getting louder and louder. So, I rushed looking for her and when I hit the hallway, all the windows in the house busted.”
Alea was watching a livestream of her church’s Easter Sunday service in another room of the home when the weather took a turn for the worse.
“I was watching a livestream of my church on my phone,” she said. “I was getting ready to cook something, and I heard the TV going off. It went off two times and by then it started raining real hard.”
Peeples explained the lights went off in an instant, and she heard a loud roar.
“The roar seemed like it was getting closer,” she said. “It was completely dark in my house and then I saw a light outside, and it took the roof off. Stuff was falling and stuff fell all over me.”
The tornado ripped the roof off their home and forced some of the walls to collapse.
According to the couple, the two finally found each other in the house and took shelter in the bathroom until the tornado passed.
“It seemed like it was a long time, but it was just like that,” Peeples said.
Peeples said she is experiencing soreness and some bruises from the incident but is thankful to be alive.
“I’m blessed,” she said.
Though they survived the tornado, the couple lamented their loss of everything they owned as well as the problems they have had trying to sleep.
“I haven’t really been able to sleep since this has happened. I definitely wouldn’t wish this upon anyone,” Peeples said. “We lost everything pretty much.”
Ellis said his home is insured and the couple is staying at a hotel provided by his insurance company, Allstate.
Gary Hickingbottom, 52, has lived on the corner of Riverbend Drive for 28 years and discovered that his home was hit by a tornado when he arrived home after work.
Hickingbottom is a railroad courier with Union Pacific.
According to Hickingbottom, he was at work working on a train that was hit by the same tornado that jumped from his neighborhood in Riverbend to South 10th in Monroe.
“It hit here, jumped and then hit us,” he said.
Hickingbottom explained he got off from work around 1:15 p.m. on Sunday and saw the busted trees in his neighborhood once he exited Interstate 20.
“When I came across the interstate, I looked down here and saw the busted trees,” he said.
Hickingbottom said he was stopped at Hamilton Street and escorted to his home by a firefighter.
“I got right here at Scholars Street, and I saw the damage,” he said. “It’s heart-wrenching.”
Hickingbottom said he does not have insurance and has been staying with family since the tornado on Sunday.
“The Red Cross is trying to find me somewhere that’s closer than an hour away because I do have a job,” he said. “But the RedCross are the only ones I’ve even heard from.”
According to Hickingbottom, the house’s damages include busted out windows, water lines destroyed, electrical lines ripped and a leaking roof.
Hickingbottom said he was unsure what might happen next.
“Now it’s just in the Lord’s hands,” he said.
Residents on South Riverbend Drive experienced damages to their homes as well. Downed trees and power lines covered the road, yards and houses.
Jeffrey Tiepelman, 54, has lived on South Riverbend Drive since 2005 and is a building superintendent for Haik Humble Eye Center.
Tiepelman was home when the tornado touched down.
“I got up about 11:15 and got a cup of coffee. I sat down in my office and my cellphone gave me the severe weather indication and warning,” he said. “So I looked at it. I got up, looked out the window, and I saw that it was really ugly and about that time I started to hear that freight train noise.”
Once he heard the sound of a freight train, Tiepelman quickly took shelter in his kitchen.
“It hit, and the whole house was one big jerk and then I could feel it open up the seams, the windows and the air started coming in and all the debris started flying and in about 15 to 20 seconds it was over,” he said.
Tiepelman said he has been staying with family during this time and knows he will have to make a decision on whether to rebuild or move elsewhere.
“The house is totaled,” Tiepelman said. “I’ll have to make a decision on whether to rebuild here or move on.”
Tiepelman said he was fortunate during this time since the COVID-19 outbreak had not cost him his job.
“Fortunately the COVID-19 didn’t affect my job any so my finances are okay, and I have good insurance, so once all the headache is done, I’ll come out alright,” Tiepelman said.
