Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a single-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 33 in Farmerville on Jan. 19 after 5 p.m.
This crash claimed the life of a Farmerville man.
The initial investigation by State Police revealed the crash occurred as a 2019 Nissan Maxima, driven by 56-year-old Cedric Owens of Farmerville, was traveling south on LA Hwy 33.
For reasons still under investigation, Owens lost control of the vehicle, drove off the road and struck several trees.
After striking the trees, the vehicle began to overturn.
Owens’ passenger, identified as 52-year-old Darrell Braggs, was pronounced dead at the scene. Owens was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Both men were properly restrained.
Toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.