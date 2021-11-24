Do you believe in fate or faith or a combination of both? Perhaps it was just luck or just meant to be, as it is said, but when two boys from Caldwell Parish, born just nine days apart in August of 1941, cross paths in East Asia after one of them has been dead for 30 years, it cannot be coincidence.
The story begins in 1941 when Michael Stephen Walker and John Charles Cooksey were born. They lived just 17 miles from one another, Walker in Columbia, and Cooksey in Olla. Walker’s parents, Smitty and Anna Walker, owned the local Western Auto store in Columbia. Cooksey’s father, Henry Cooksey Jr, managed Burlington Lumber Company and mother, Ruth Lee Cooksey, taught at LaSalle High School, both in Olla.
Now young men, the two enlisted in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War, and both attained the rank of captain during their careers. Both flew in F4 Phantom planes. Michael specialized in navigation and John in reconnaissance missions as well as being a flight surgeon. Both were serving in the Vietnam War in the summer of 1969.
Walker had an impressive career as a pilot until he was declared missing in action on July 15, 1969. According to the US Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, a F-4D Phantom (tail number 66-7603, callsign: Cobra 61) with a crew of two, Michael Walker and Harmon Polster, took off from Phu Cat Air Base, South Vietnam, to take part in a two-plane strike mission against targets in Laos. As the Phantom made its pass on the target, it burst into flames for unknown reasons, skipped off a mountaintop, and crashed.
Witnesses in the other aircraft did not report seeing any parachutes emerge from the Phantom before it went down. Attempts to contact the aircraft’s crew by radio were unsuccessful, and search and rescue teams were unable to locate a crash site.
Cooksey completed his tour of duty in Vietnam and returned home to raise his family and start a successful ophthalmology practice in Monroe. In 1996, Cooksey was elected to U.S. Congress and served from 1997 until 2003.
In light of his unique background as a Vietnam War veteran, Cooksey was appointed to the House International Relation Committee and placed on the Asia Subcommittee. During this time, he was contacted by a family member of Michael Walker who asked him to please try to locate Walker as he was still listed as missing in action (MIA). Cooksey remembered the family from Caldwell Parish and told them he would do what he could to help. The family member gave him a small folded up piece of paper with Walker’s name and information on it.
In November 1999, Cooksey went to Laos to meet with the Joint Task Force on MIAs. This is an organization that searches for MIAs in Vietnam. They were specifically searching in the area in which Walker’s plane had been last seen. Cooksey gave the same piece of paper given to him with Walker’s information on it to an official and asked him to investigate the case. Remarkably, before Cooksey returned home, the official had obtained information about Walker’s plane.
According to the Joint POW/MIA Accounting Command (JPAC, now DPAA), joint U.S./Laotian investigations located the crash site and recovered human remains and related material evidence; modern forensic techniques were eventually able to identify Captain Harmon Polster, Walker’s co-pilot, among the remains recovered. Unfortunately, there was not enough DNA evidence recovered to identify Walker but by virtue of the plane being located and identified, Walker’s family could finally have closure.
Michael Stephen Walker is buried or memorialized at Courts of the Missing at the Honolulu Memorial. This is an American Battle Monuments Commission location. Walker is honored on the Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial Wall in Washington DC. His name is inscribed on panel 20, line 4. Walker also has a memorial headstone at Columbia Hill Cemetery along with his mother and father.
Cooksey resides in Columbia today and feels a deep connection to this area. He is privileged to bring this story to light and wishes to honor this fallen local hero and brother in arms, Michael Stephen Walker.
