The state's economy slumped during the first quarter of 2022, with the state's gross domestic product annual rate decline of 4.3 percent outpacing all but five states, according to the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.
Louisiana was among 46 states and the District of Columbia that witnessed a decrease in real gross domestic product during the first quarter of 2022, coming in 45th out of 50 nationwide. Louisiana's 4.3 percent annualized contraction was the second biggest in the southeast, behind only West Virginia's 6.1 percent decline.
Nondurable goods manufacturing was the leading contributor to Louisiana's slowdown with a 2.29 percent reduction, followed by a 0.96 percent drop in mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction.
Other state industries with a decline included retail trade, transportation and warehousing, finance and insurance, wholesale trade, construction, accommodation and food services and administrative and support and waste management and remediation services, according to BEA figures released last Thursday."It's probably hard to imagine a report that's worse right now," Gary Wagner, economist at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, told NOLA. "I think there's a 50-50 chance we're in a recession."
Louisiana's 4.3 percent real GDP drop was nearly double neighboring Texas' 2.3 percent decline, while Arkansas posted a 0.9 percent decrease and Mississippi declined 1.3 percent.
Nationwide, "real gross domestic product decreased in 46 states and the District of Columbia in the first quarter of 2022, as real GDP for the nation decreased at an annual rate of 1.6 percent," the BEA reports. "The percent change in real GDP in the first quarter ranged from 1.2 percent in New Hampshire to -9.7 percent in Wyoming."The BEA contends the coronavirus continued to impact the economy through April, though the extent of its influence "cannot be quantified."
"In the first quarter, an increase in COVID-19 cases related to the Omicron variant resulted in continued restrictions and disruptions in the operations of establishments in some parts of the country. Government assistance payments in the form of forgivable loans to businesses, grants to state and local governments, and social benefits to households all decreased as provisions of several federal programs expired or tapered off," according to the report. "The full economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be quantified in the GDP by state estimates for the first quarter, because the impacts are generally embedded in source data and cannot be separately identified."
The slumping GDP in Louisiana and nationwide follows a 6.9 percent expansion in the last quarter of 2021 and was the first drop in GDP since the second quarter of 2020, as the country struggled with a recession brought on by the pandemic.
Economists generally consider the economy in a recession following two consecutive quarters of contractions and the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta's GDPNow, a key real-time model tracking U.S. economic activity, is predicting the second quarter of 2022 will also be in the red.
The model on Thursday showed the U.S. GDP contracted by 1 percent from April through June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.