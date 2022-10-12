Louisiana is moving forward with processing thousands of applications for funds to repair damages from Hurricanes Laura and Delta following federal approval of the state’s $600 million grant application.
Federal government OKs $600M hurricane recovery grant
- By Victor Skinner The Center Square
Sterlington prepares for rematch against No. 1 Union
OCS starts fast, forces running clock late in dominant win over St. Frederick
Methodist churches mull stand against LGBT front
Carroll outlasts Wossman in triple overtime battle
West Monroe native builds on Seabees 80-year legacy
Carroll enters Top 10 of LSWA polls
MARTIN: Who's ready for Union vs. Sterlington?
The Ouachita Citizen prevails over city, Mayo in records dispute
Clayton writes 400 citations in two days
Ruff Ryders return to school
