U.S. District Judge Terry A. Doughty sentenced four defendants in separate cases stemming from offenses involving illegal possession of drugs or fiirearms during hearings held Aug. 18.
WILSON
Danny Ray Wilson, 31, of Monroe, was sentenced to 72 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
On Oct. 13, 2020, deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office stopped the vehicle Wilson was driving to execute an outstanding arrest warrant on him. Law enforcement officers arrested Wilson and found a pistol loaded with 16 rounds of ammunition between the driver’s seat and center console.
Wilson has prior felony convictions for obstruction of justice, illegal possession of a stolen firearm, and illegal use of a dangerous weapon (2009) and simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling (2017 and 2018).
As a convicted felon, Wilson is prohibited from possessing a firearm.
The ATF and Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica D. Cassidy prosecuted the case.
UNDERWOOD,
MCMILLIAN
Lee Underwood, Jr., 53, and Ruby Jane McMillian, 35, of Eros, were both sentenced on drug and firearm charges. Underwood was sentenced to 240 months (20 years) in prison and McMillian was sentenced to 110 months (9 years, 2 months) in prison.
Both were sentenced to 5 years of supervised release following their release from prison.
On Nov. 20, 2020, law enforcement agents executed an arrest warrant for Lee Underwood at his home in Eros.
Agents observed a firearm and drug paraphernalia in plain view at the residence and obtained a search warrant.
During the execution of the search warrant, agents recovered a purse with McMillian’s driver’s license and three bags containing approximately 62 grams of methamphetamine along with the packaging.
Agents also recovered two loaded firearms from Underwood’s bedroom, as well as methamphetamine in individually packaged baggies.
The DEA and ATF conducted the investigation and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica D. Cassidy prosecuted the case.
JORY WILLIAMS
Jory Terrell Williams, Jr., 30, of Monroe, was sentenced to 209 months (17 years, 5 months) in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for possession of drugs and a firearm.
Williams was charged in October 2020 and pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. According to information presented in court, law enforcement agents began an investigation into the illegal activities of Williams in January 2020.
A search warrant was later obtained and executed at the residence of Williams. During the search, agents recovered 241.325 grams of methamphetamine, several digital scales, a vacuum sealer, and plastic bags.
In addition, a loaded Glock pistol and over $9,000 in cash was recovered.
Williams admitted to possessing the firearm, knowing that as a convicted felon he was prohibited from doing so.
Williams has prior felony convictions for aggravated battery (2018), aggravated burglary (2010), and simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling (2010).
The DEA and ATF conducted the investigation and Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian C. Flanagan prosecuted the case.
