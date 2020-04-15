Louisiana health care providers are receiving almost $475 million in federal money meant to help them keep their doors open during the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Sen. John Kennedy said Friday.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said the payments will begin going out by direct deposit on Friday. These are payments to health care providers, not loans, and will not need to be paid back, HHS says.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act approved last month calls for $100 billion in relief funding meant to compensate providers for health care costs and lost revenue caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The bill sets aside $30 billion for immediate payments. All facilities and providers that received Medicare fee-for-service reimbursements in 2019 are eligible for the initial distribution.
HHS says the remaining $70 billion will be directed to providers in areas particularly impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.
