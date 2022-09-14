Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid up to 100 times more potent than morphine, is wreaking havoc on the streets of Ouachita Parish, triggering a spike of overdose deaths, law enforcement officials say.
Jay Ellerman, commander of the Ouachita Parish Metro Narcotics Unit, told The Ouachita Citizen local law enforcement started seeing fentanyl about five years ago. Illegal sales of the heroin-like drug have persisted since then, he said.
“At the time we first started dealing with it, people were ordering it off the dark web,” Ellerman said. “Since then, it’s become more and more prevalent. Just about every heroin case we work, it’s mixed with fentanyl.”
Ellerman said fentanyl was such a powerful substance that law enforcement had to learn techniques specifically for handling cases where fentanyl was involved to keep officers from having too much contact with the substance.
“It’s extremely lethal. Originally, we only saw it in the patch form and it was made for late-stage cancer patients and people in severe pain,” Ellerman said. “It takes a minuscule amount to cause an overdose. When we started dealing with it, we had to change the way we handle the scene and process the scene if we thought fentanyl was involved.”
Warren Lee, chief investigator with the Ouachita Parish Coroner’s Office, told the newspaper that in 2016, 26 people in Ouachita Parish died of overdose, and only two of those cases involved fentanyl.
Thus far, in 2022, 16 people have died from an overdose involving fentanyl.
According to Fourth Judicial District Attorney Steve Tew, fentanyl was more prevalent in southern Louisiana and other parts of the state.
“In Ouachita Parish we don’t see a lot of fentanyl, but across the state it’s fairly prevalent,” Tew said. “In the last four years, we started seeing more of it and people started dying from it.”
Tew said there were harsher penalties for fentanyl distribution than for the sale of other drugs. He also said it was common for drug users to use fentanyl without knowing it.
“The user doesn’t realize that it’s laced,” Tew said. “And it does happen with some frequency. That’s why they die. They think they’re taking a regular street drug and don’t realize it’s laced with fentanyl.”
Ellerman said cutting other drugs, or lacing them, with fentanyl gave drug dealers the ability to dilute their original product and make more money for the amount they sold.
“We’re seeing a ton of counterfeit drugs, where it’s pressed to look like hydrocodone or a Xanax bar but it’s actually fentanyl,” Ellerman said. “But there’s no controls. One pill may have a little fentanyl and another may have a ton.”
Ellerman said the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office also has seen cases where drug dealers did not know they were selling fentanyl.
“They purchase them from wherever and they don’t realize the pills they’re selling are actually fentanyl,” Ellerman said. “So it’s not just the local dealer. The local dealer, his supplier, and maybe even his supplier’s supplier may not know that what they’re selling is fentanyl.”
