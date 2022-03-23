The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeal in Gretna ruled last week that a special appointed judge erred when he dismissed a local businessman’s claims for damages against an oil and gas conglomerate which allegedly blackballed his Monroe-based remediation company.
Stanley Palowsky III, of Monroe, claimed his company, Alternative Environmental Solutions Inc. (AESI), was blackballed by Anadarko Petroleum Corp. and others when he blew the whistle on illegal dumping of hazardous waste and the over-billing of millions of dollars for remediation work that may have never occurred.
Retired Judge Ronald Cox, of Lafayette, is presiding over Stanley R. Palowsky III and others v. W. Brandon Cork and others as an ad hoc, or special appointed, judge at Fourth Judicial District Court.
In December 2020, Cox granted a motion for summary judgment in which Anadarko argued that Palowsky could not sue the oil and gas company through AESI because AESI’s president, Brandon Cork, contributed to the circumstances that led to the alleged wrongdoing.
Courts refer to the situation where a plaintiff is responsible for the harm for which they are seeking damages as the doctrine of unclean hands.
In his 2013 racketeering lawsuit, Palowsky sued not only Anadarko but his former AESI business partner, Cork, as well.
According to Palowsky, Cork and others cheated him and AESI out of millions of dollars by cutting him out of projects after he exposed their alleged scheme to over-bill Anadarko.
Anadarko, Palowsky has argued, also benefited from over-billing in some cases because the company could claim millions of dollars in false remediation costs and thus reduce its environmental liabilities and artificially inflate its stock price.
Palowsky appealed Cox’s judgment in December 2020, arguing that the doctrine of unclean hands did not apply because AESI did not benefit from Cork’s actions.
In its ruling on the matter, the Fifth Circuit reversed Cox’s ruling and remanded Palowsky v. Cork to the district court for further proceedings.
“After conducting an extensive analysis of the jurisprudence addressing the equitable doctrine of unclean hands, we find the trial court erred by applying the doctrine to bar AESI’s claims against Anadarko as a matter of law,” stated the Fifth Circuit’s ruling.
Fifth Circuit Judge Hans Liljeberg penned the March 16 ruling on behalf of a three-judge panel also including Fifth Circuit judges Robert Chaisson and Stephen Windhorst.
In its ruling, the Fifth Circuit panel found that Cox failed to properly consider Palowsky’s legal arguments.
“The trial court’s written reasons did not discuss or analyze plaintiffs’ legal argument that the doctrine of unclean hands only applies to claims for equitable relief,” stated the Fifth Circuit opinion.
Palowsky’s company, Alternative Environmental Solutions Inc., or AESI, is an environmental remediation outfit in Monroe that specialized in environmental consulting services evaluating soil shredding projects. (Soil shredding is a site remediation process by which contaminated soils are finely broken down and the contaminants exposed to the air.)
Besides Anadarko and Cork, defendants in Palowsky v. Cork include OHC Services LLC; Edith White (legal successor of the late Anthony White, officer of OHC Services LLC); Michael Holder; TP Environmental and Pipeline Services LLC; Anadarko Petroleum Corp.; and Dana Howard, a remediation group remedial project manager at Anadarko.
AESI was damaged when Howard and Cork, with the assistance of Anadarko, conspired to financially ruin AESI and convert business from AESI to Cork and other companies, according to Palowsky’s lawsuit. According to Palowsky’s lawsuit, Holder also was a convicted felon who previously pleaded guilty to unlawful transportation of a hazardous waste and unlawful concealment of a hazardous waste, including falsifying regulatory documents.
Many of the allegations in Palowsky’s lawsuit concerned remediation work done by AESI at the so-called Carpenter project in Evanston, Wyoming, in 2009.
According to Palowsky’s lawsuit, Howard —Anadarko’s remedial project manager — did not use verified third-party soil shredding rates but set the rates herself to reduce Anadarko’s environmental liability (as compared to usual costs for excavation and disposal at the work sites).
It was during the Fourth Judicial District Court’s handling of Palowsky v. Cork that allegations arose in late 2014 accusing Allyson Campbell, a law clerk at the district court, of concealing or destroying documents in his lawsuit against Cork, Anadarko and others.
The Fifth Circuit’s ruling was significant because the outcome in Palowsky v. Cork could affect Palowsky’s cause for damages against Campbell and the five Fourth Judicial District Court judges he sued in 2015. Those five judges include Fred Amman, Ben Jones, Wilson Rambo, Carl Sharp and Stephens Winters. Amman, Jones and Sharp have since retired, though Jones continues to serve as the court administrator.
The Fifth Circuit’s ruling also indicated that the state Supreme Court transferred Palowsky’s appeal of Cox’s ruling to the Fifth Circuit based on a request from Second Circuit Chief Judge Milton Moore III, of Monroe.
Last year, Palowsky accused Moore of meddling in his lawsuit against Campbell and the five Monroe judges.
Palowsky also claimed the chief clerk of court at the Second Circuit removed documents from the businessman’s appeal without a court order.
