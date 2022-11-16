MGM Development Group is planning to build a senior healthcare and living facility, Riser Senior Estates, in Bawcomville in West Monroe, representing an investment of some $13 million.
The development group, however, cannot begin construction without additional funds provided by another entity, such as the Ouachita Parish Police Jury.
Jeff Glover, with MGM, asked the Police Jury last week to consider providing funding as the third party.
According to Glover, the company plans to present its application for funding to the state Office of Community Development by Jan. 5, 2023. In order to submit the application, MGM needed three to five percent of the total project to be funded by a third party.
“When you look at it as a whole, MGM Development Group has roughly $90 million in economic development construction projects going on in the parish,” Glover said. “Our business model is to create a retirement community within Monroe and Ouachita Parish and West Monroe in order to reduce senior citizen poverty, increase healthcare spending and make this a more attractive region to live in.”
The Police Jury agreed to consider the proposal but has not yet made a decision. Glover said one of the reasons it was important to act on this project as soon possible was because of the emergency funding currently available.
“The Office of Community Development has released $149 million in funding over a 30-parish RFP (request for proposal) process,” Glover said. “This is the last opportunity for Ouachita Parish to receive disaster funding for housing, and we would very much like to see this go into Bawcomville. It’s an underserved area and there are a lot of opportunities to meet needs.”
The 40-unit facility would be built on land owned by MGM. Glover said in 2021, MGM spent $40,000 on a failed application for Bawcomville development. He said 85 projects were submitted and only 19 were chosen, with MGM’s project ranking at 27.
“Personally, we’re devoting the land, we’re committing as much money accompanying to the development as the rules will allow, and we’ve got the deal in the red zone,” Glover said. “But we cannot get over the finish line and bring this development to Ouachita Parish without some additional funding.”
If the Police Jury agreed to provide funding, Glover said the Police Jury would not need to make the funds available until 2024 or 2025.
Police Juror Larry Bratton asked Glover to explain, specifically, how the money would be spent.
“One of the things we’d like to do is twofold,” Glover said. “We’d like a telemedicine on-site facility for remote diagnosis with doctors in the community because they are senior citizens. We’re also contemplating in the Riser facility putting a waiting room and two exam rooms there that would be open for public use for local medical practitioners.”
Glover said MGM hoped to partner with the University of Louisiana-Monroe’s nursing program and the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine for help with administering health care. Health care services would not only be available to senior residents, according to Glover.
“Given the adjacent 64-unit multi-family complex, we’d also be able to meet the needs of families and children living in poverty in that area,” Glover said.
The 64-unit apartment complex, Sandals Family Apartment Complex on Sandal Street, is a $15-million MGM project which is currently underway. It is expected to be open early next year.
The facility would also include what Glover called a “senior citizen playground,” for fitness and occupational and physical therapy as well as a telemedicine suite.
“There’s more rigorous construction involved because they’re storm fortified, can sustain 50 mile-an-hour winds, backup power and so forth,” Glover said. “It’s so attractive for Bawcomville because it’s a constant source of flooding down there. It’s a perfect location for this facility given the terrain and everything else. It certainly would meet a lot of needs.”
